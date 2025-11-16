Mikaela Shiffrin wins record-extending 102nd World Cup in slalom season opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikaela Shiffrin produced another imperious performance in the opening World Cup slalom race of the season to kickstart her campaign for Olympic glory in style.

The 30-year-old won a record-extending 102nd Alpine Ski World Cup in Levi, in the Arctic Circle, finishing 1.66 seconds clear of Albania’s Lara Colturi.

Shiffrin was quickest on both her runs, with Colturi second on her 19th birthday and Germany’s Emma Aicher rounding off the podium, in her first World Cup podium finish of her career.

American Shiffrin missed a significant chunk of last season after a serious crash in the giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, in November 2024.

She sustained an abdominal puncture wound and severe muscle trauma, eventually making her return to racing in January. In February she became the first skier, male or female, to win 100 World Cup races, reaching triple digits in Sestriere.

And she continued where she left off in Levi after the summer break, winning a ninth reindeer - the traditional prize awarded to the winner. She already has eight in a herd near the Lapland resort, named Rudolph, Sven, Mr Gru, Ingemar, Sunny, Lorax, Grogu and Rori.

“I trusted the training and the great work over the summer,” Shiffrin said.

“It was really nice to race today. This season it’s important to start with a really good mentality. I’m just super happy. This is starting to feel more like home.”

65 of her 102 World Cup wins have come in the slalom, 22 in giant slalom, four in downhill and five in super-G, alongside five in parallel and one in combined.

She will be aiming for a third Olympic gold in Milan-Cortina.