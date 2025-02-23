Mikaela Shiffrin makes history with 100th World Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-extending 100th World Cup victory on Sunday in the Italian resort of Sestriere.

Shiffrin won the slalom, finishing 0.61 seconds ahead of second-placed Croatian Zrinka Ljutic, to become the first skier, male or female, to reach triple digits in World Cup race victories.

American Paula Moltzan finished third thanks to an excellent second run, while world champion Camille Rast crashed out in her first run.

"Everybody's been so nice and so supportive. All of my team mates and competitors and coaches and the whole World Cup. I'm so grateful," a tearful Shiffrin said.

"I think it's pretty special to share it with Paula, my team mate. I could hear everybody cheering from the start when she went.

"I thought, 'Okay. It's like a day of training. We just keep pushing'. And she pushes, and I push. And we made it achievable."

Shiffrin's hunt for her 100th career World Cup win was put on hold after she crashed during a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont, in November and suffered a puncture wound in her abdomen.

She returned to racing at the end of January and won a record-equalling 15th career world championships medal earlier this month in Saalbach when she and downhill champion Breezy Johnson struck gold in the new women's team combined event.

Shiffrin had appeared slightly off the pace in her World Cup return, finishing 25th in the Sestriere giant slalom on Friday and failing to make the cut in the same category on Saturday.

open image in gallery Mikaela Shiffrin looked back to her best in Sestriere ( Getty Images )

"Today a lot of things had to go right for me and actually wrong for some others," Shiffrin added.

"Camille, on the first run, was just so fast. So a lot of things had to go in my direction. But in the end I did something right too."

In January 2023, Shiffrin passed compatriot Lindsey Vonn by winning her 83rd World Cup race, the most by a female skier.

Less than two months later the twice Olympic gold medallist established herself as the most successful Alpine skier in World Cup history, male or female, when she topped retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's decades-old record of 86 victories.

The women's World Cup returns in Kvitfjell, Norway, on February 28.

In the men's World Cup super-G in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday, overall World Cup leader and home hero Marco Odermatt took his 45th World Cup victory ahead of compatriot Alexis Monney, while Italian veteran Dominik Paris completed the podium.

Reuters