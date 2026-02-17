Lindsey Vonn returns to the US for more treatment on broken leg after Winter Olympics crash
Vonn has returned to the US after a little over a week in an Italian hospital
Lindsey Vonn has returned to the United States following a week of hospital treatment in Italy for a broken left leg sustained during the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.
The 41-year-old skier, who suffered a complex tibia fracture, has already undergone multiple operations and anticipates further surgery upon her return.
Posting on X, Vonn shared her relief at being home, stating: "Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race.
“And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing. Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me."
This latest injury follows a ruptured ACL in her left knee, sustained just nine days prior in a separate crash in Switzerland.
Vonn had been a prominent figure heading into the Olympics, marking a highly anticipated comeback after nearly six years in retirement.
However, her Olympic dream ended in a matter of seconds when she crashed heavily on February 8 and had to be airlifted to hospital.
Vonn documented her progress in hospital, revealing that she underwent a third operation on her leg last Wednesday.
Posting on Instagram, Vonn wrote: “I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok.
“Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world.
“Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”
It is currently unknown whether Vonn will return to elite-level competition following her latest injury setback.
