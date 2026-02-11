Lindsey Vonn has ‘successful’ third surgery after Winter Olympics crash
- US skier Lindsey Vonn has undergone a third “successful” surgery following a leg fracture sustained during a crash at the Winter Olympics.
- The 41-year-old Alpine legend's Olympic comeback hopes were abruptly ended Sunday, just 13 seconds into her race.
- Vonn shared images from her hospital bed Wednesday, confirming the successful operation and expressing gratitude to medical staff, friends, family, and well-wishers.
- “I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok,” she wrote. “Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for.”
- She had ruptured her ACL in training before the Games but opted to compete with a knee brace. Orthopedic specialists suggest Vonn could potentially return to action in eight to eleven months, despite doubts about her career continuation.
