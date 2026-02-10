Lindsey Vonn injury recovery timeline revealed after Winter Olympics leg break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lindsey Vonn could potentially return to elite ski racing within a year following her recent displaced tibia fracture, according to orthopaedic specialists.

However, her age and mental resilience are expected to be critical factors in determining whether the decorated athlete can compete at the highest level once more.

The 41-year-old American, who has been receiving hospital treatment in Treviso since Sunday's high-speed crash during the Milano Cortina Olympics downhill, confirmed via an Instagram post that she had sustained a "complex tibia fracture" and would require "multiple surgeries" for repair.

Four Italian medical experts, contacted by Reuters on Tuesday, noted that without a detailed diagnosis, they could only offer general assessments.

Nevertheless, they frequently referenced the case of Federica Brignone, Italy's most successful female skier, who competed against Vonn on Cortina’s Olympia piste just 10 months after suffering multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament at the age of 35.

"It’s always difficult to give an assessment without seeing the X-rays," Andrea Panzeri, head of the Medical Commission of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI), told Reuters.

"It's a complex fracture that, regardless of age, can limit an athlete's career. But Brignone also had a serious fracture and she recovered," added Panzeri, who was part of the team that operated on the Italian.

open image in gallery Vonn was airlifted to hospital before having surgery, but could return within a year ( AP )

Recovery timelines for a complex tibial fracture are well-established, with elite athletes benefiting from specialist medical teams and advanced rehabilitation centres.

"From a displaced tibia fracture, it is possible to return to the ski slopes in eight to 11 months, as Brignone has shown, if there are no complications," explained Filippo Pierfrancesco Calanna, an orthopaedic surgeon at Milan’s Gaetano Pini Orthopaedic and Trauma Centre.

Calanna further stated that the prospects of a successful comeback are heavily dependent on age and motivation.

"It’s obvious that the older you are, the slower the recovery," he said. "Even though Vonn has exceptional physical qualities, physical recovery takes longer at her age. But much also depends on motivation, on the mindset."

A significant concern for an athlete’s long-term health arises when a fracture extends into the joint.

"There is a risk that arthritis develops earlier which, over time, can lead to reduced joint function, stiffness and pain," Calanna warned.

Vonn has a history of major knee procedures throughout her career, including a partial implant, and suffered an ACL rupture in the same left leg at the end of January.

open image in gallery Vonn decided to race just days after rupturing her ACL ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Arturo Guarino, former head of the sports traumatology department at Milan's Pini Institute and a former doctor for Inter Milan, highlighted that Vonn's partial replacement surgery on the right knee is another crucial element.

"It will also be necessary to check whether the prosthesis suffered any consequences from the fall in Cortina. If it did, then the implant will also require intervention, and recovery time could be extended," Guarino noted.

Panzeri confirmed that Vonn is currently the only top-level skier competing with a partial knee prosthesis.

"It’s unclear how long the implant will continue to tolerate the forces generated in competition at this level," he concluded, underscoring the unique challenges Vonn faces in her potential return to the slopes.