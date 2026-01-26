Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn heads to fifth Winter Olympics as Team USA announces roster

Lindsey Vonn is one of seven Team USA athletes who will be competing at a fifth Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn has come out of retirement and will now compete in her fifth Winter Olympics (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The United States has officially unveiled its 232-athlete roster for the Milan Cortina Olympics, featuring a strong contingent of veterans.

Seven Americans are poised to make their fifth appearance at the Games, including skiing icon Lindsey Vonn and bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor.

Other five-time Olympians include hockey player Hilary Knight, figure skater Evan Bates, and snowboarders Faye Thelen and Nick Baumgartner.

Elana Meyers Taylor, a five-time medallist with three silver and two bronze, leads a group of 33 returning medallists.

Kaillie Humphries has won three Olympic gold medals already in her career (AP)

Kaillie Humphries brings three gold medals, while Mikaela Shiffrin and Chloe Kim each boast two Olympic golds.

The diverse squad comprises 117 men and 115 women, with ages ranging from 15-year-old freeskier Abby Winterberger to 54-year-old curler Rich Ruohonen.

The Games are set to officially open on 6 February in Milan, though some competitions will commence two days earlier.

These Olympics are anticipated to be the most geographically dispersed in history, with Milan serving as a primary hub for hockey, figure skating, and speed skating.

Cortina and various mountain clusters will host skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, sliding sports, and the new Olympic discipline of ski mountaineering.

