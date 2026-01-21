Winter Olympics venues still not completed ahead of next month’s Games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are nearing completion but still require significant work ahead of delivery in just 16 days, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

The Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre has been under intense pressure since Italy's decision less than three years ago to build a new venue, rather than use an existing one abroad.

This choice, initially opposed by the IOC before its grudging acceptance, meant organisers faced a tight deadline from inception.

IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, speaking from Milan, acknowledged "a lot" of work remained for the sliding centre, clarifying it was "not complex work."

open image in gallery Christophe Dubi has admitted work still needs to be done to complete multiple venues ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He confirmed "everything that has to do with systems, track refrigeration, scoring, cameras, all is in place," though he noted "a lot of finishing touches, some concrete pavements for tents, some ground work to get the venue ready for spectators."

Despite the visible tasks, he concluded: "It will be ready, no doubt. I am very confident for the sliding centre."

Milan's Santagiulia ice hockey venue also faced an equally tight construction schedule, its previous slow progress and delays a significant headache.

However, Dubi praised current efforts to complete the arena, stating: "Hats off to all who could pull off a venue in such a short time."

He highlighted the intensive work, with "1600 workers a day are in the venue," adding, "I am super confident."

The Winter Games are due to get underway on 6 February, with the opening ceremony held at Milan’s iconic San Siro.

They will run until 22 February as Italy prepares to host the Olympics for the first time since the 2006 Games were held in Turin.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the two cauldrons for the Olympics and Paralympics will pay homage to Leonardo Da Vinci.