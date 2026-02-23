Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, spanning 16 days and featuring 116 medal events across northern Italy, delivered a compelling blend of athletic prowess, personal drama, and unexpected controversies.

From moments of sheer triumph to gut-wrenching heartbreak, the Games provided a rich tapestry of stories.

Lindsey Vonn’s gut-wrenching crash

Among the most dramatic was the ill-fated return of US skier Lindsey Vonn. At 41, and having battled a torn ACL in her left knee just days before competition, Vonn’s Olympic redemption story ended abruptly.

Just 13 seconds into her downhill run in Cortina d’Ampezzo, she hooked a gate, resulting in a terrifying crash.

Her skis failed to release, raising significant safety concerns within the skiing community. Vonn subsequently underwent at least four surgeries after suffering a complex tibia fracture.

open image in gallery Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the Olympics ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Klaebo’s historic gold medal sweep

In stark contrast, Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo etched his name into Olympic history.

He swept all six gold medals in the men’s cross-country competition, setting a new record for the most golds won at a single Winter Olympics.

This remarkable feat surpassed the five golds achieved by American speed skater Eric Heiden at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Norway’s dominance extended beyond Klaebo, as the nation topped the overall medal count with 41, attributing their success to their unique way of life.

The fall of Ilia Malinin

Figure skating offered its own share of highs and lows. Ilia Malinin, the overwhelming favourite for gold in the men’s event, suffered a dramatic fall from grace, tumbling twice during his free skate programme. This sent him from first place entirely off the podium.

"Honestly, yeah, I was not expecting that," Malinin admitted. "I felt going into this competition I was so ready. I just felt ready going on that ice.

“I think maybe that might have been the reason, is I was too confident it was going to go well."

open image in gallery Ilia Malinin fell out of medal contention ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The joy of Alysa Liu

Conversely, Alysa Liu brought joy to the US, securing the nation’s first women’s figure skating gold medal in 24 years with a near-flawless, joy-filled free skate.

The 20-year-old, who had previously stepped away from the sport, reflected on her journey: "I think my story is more important than anything to me, and that’s what I will hold dear, and this journey has been incredible, and my life has just been — I have no complaints."

US politics seep into the Games

The Games also became a stage for broader political discussions.

American athletes faced persistent questions regarding President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda and their comfort representing a country whose policies were increasingly controversial globally.

US freeskier Hunter Hess, who publicly opposed the US president’s immigration crackdown, was subsequently labelled a "loser" by Trump.

Hess, alongside teammates Chloe Kim and Eileen Gu, called for unity, with Hess later flashing an "L" on his forehead during halfpipe qualifying, affirming his stance and love for the US.

US figure skater Amber Glenn also reported receiving social media threats after stating, prior to the Olympics, that the queer community was experiencing a "hard time" under the political climate.

open image in gallery Hunter Hess fired back at Trump after being branded a ‘loser’ ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Ukrainian skeleton racer’s helmet tribute

A poignant moment of protest came from Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych.

He was barred from competing after refusing to remove a helmet that honoured over 20 athletes and coaches killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) cited rules against making statements on the field of play, offering concessions such as an armband or displaying the helmet off the ice.

Heraskevych maintained: "I believe, deeply, the (The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation) and IOC understand that I’m not violating any rules.

“Also, I would say (it’s) painful that it really looks like discrimination because many athletes already were expressing themselves."

open image in gallery Heraskevych was disqualified from competing due to his war tribute helmet ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Cheating allegations in curling

Even the seemingly tranquil sport of curling was rocked by cheating allegations, with both Canada and Britain accused of "double-touching."

After a tumultuous few days involving expletives and a brief rule change, tensions eventually subsided.

Canadian curler Ben Hebert remarked, "It’s the Olympics. It’ll be over in two weeks and everyone will go back to covering curling in four years."

A different kind of cheating

A different kind of confession came from Sturla Holm Laegreid, one of Norway’s top biathletes.

After finishing third in the 20-kilometre individual race, Laegreid gave a bizarre, viral interview to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, expressing remorse for having been unfaithful to his girlfriend.

He later regretted airing his personal life and overshadowing a teammate’s gold medal, but the meme had already taken hold.

open image in gallery Sturla Holm Laegreid admitted to cheating on his girlfriend ( Reuters )

North American showdown in hockey

On the ice, hockey delivered as expected.

With the return of NHL stars and anticipation surrounding the new arena, the North American showdown materialised, with Canada and the United States meeting in both the men’s and women’s finals.

The US ultimately claimed both gold medals in overtime thrillers.

South America’s first Winter Games medal

Finally, a historic first for South America saw Brazilian Alpine ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secure an Olympic gold medal in giant slalom.

This marked the first-ever Winter Games medal for any South American nation, prompting Pinheiro Braathen to say, "I’ve tried over and over again to put words into what it is that I’m feeling. But it’s simply impossible."

These diverse narratives underscored the Milan Cortina Games as a powerful stage for human endeavour and global reflection.