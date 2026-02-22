Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Milan Cortina Olympics close with hosting baton passed to French Alps

  • Italy concluded the Winter Olympics with a closing ceremony held in the ancient Verona Arena, celebrating art and sporting achievement.
  • International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry lauded the Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo across northern Italy, as a model for staging such events.
  • Coventry officially declared the Games closed, expressing gratitude for the "magical Games" and a mix of sadness and pride.
  • The Olympic cauldrons in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were extinguished, with plans for them to be reignited for the Paralympics, scheduled from 6-15 March.
  • The hosting baton now passes to the French Alps, which are anticipated to follow a similar blueprint of utilising multiple existing locations for future events.
