Lindsey Vonn ‘making slow progress’ after latest six-hour surgery on broken leg

US ski great Lindsey Vonn has confirmed her latest operation was a success, though she is enduring significant pain during her recovery.

The procedure, which lasted six hours, marks her first surgery in the US following a series of four operations in Italy.

These surgeries were for a complex leg fracture sustained during a crash at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Vonn, 41, shared an update on X on Friday, stating: "Just a quick update ... my last surgery went well. It took a little over 6 hours. I have been recovering from the surgery but pain has been hard to manage. Making slow progress but I hope I can be out of the hospital soon."

The 2010 Olympic champion and second most successful female World Cup skier of all time, Vonn travelled to the US last Sunday after being discharged from Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso.

open image in gallery Vonn is back in the US after spending a week at a hospital in Treviso, Italy ( AP )

Vonn’s build-up to the Olympics was significantly hampered after she ruptured her ACL just days before competing.

Despite the severe injury, Vonn still opted to compete in Italy and managed to qualify for the women’s downhill final.

However, her medal dreams went up in smoke within seconds as she suffered a heavy crash in the final.

Vonn had to be airlifted to hospital before receiving treatment for a week prior to her return to the US.

It remains unclear whether Vonn will ever return to elite-level competition as she continues her recovery from a broken leg.

Experts have suggested she could return within a year if she avoids any setbacks in her rehabilitation, but Vonn still faces a long road ahead before thinking about getting back on skis.

She has proved her doubters wrong before, though, coming back into the sport prior to the Olympics after retiring and staying away from skiing for six years.