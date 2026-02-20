GB freeskier Gus Kenworthy misses out on podium on Olympic comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gus Kenworthy finished sixth in the men’s freeski half-pipe final, falling twice to end his hopes of a medal under the lights at Livigno Snow Park.

American Alex Ferreira won gold with an unbeaten score of 93.75 on his final run, while Estonia’s 19-year-old Henry Sildaru took silver with 93.00 and Canadian Brendan Mackay bronze with 91.00.

Kenworthy qualified in ninth place having come out of retirement from the sport for one more tilt at the Olympic Games.

The 34-year-old put a promising acting career on hold last year to self-fund his way into contention at Milano-Cortina, after all of GB Snowsport’s funding was allocated to athletes already within the system.

And he made it against the odds, accruing enough World Cup points to qualify for his fourth Olympics.

In the first run of Friday’s final he fell on his first jump, scoring a mere six points, but produced a brilliant second to score 84.75 and rocket into the lead, after several of his fellow competitors also fell.

That run put him in fifth position after the second run, but a messy landing on his third and final trick on his third run meant he would not improve, and he shrugged his shoulders in acceptance that it would not be enough for a medal.

Born in Essex, Kenworthy moved to Colorado at the age of two and competed for the USA in his first two Olympics, winning slopestyle silver in Sochi 2014.

He switched allegiance to Great Britain after the 2018 Olympics, representing his mother’s home country, but is still based in the US.

Kenworthy made the headlines prior to competing for his outspoken stance against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), posting a passionate message to social media urging his followers to call for the agency to be reined in, alongside an image appearing to show him urinating ‘F*** Ice’ in snow.

open image in gallery Kenworthy's second run put him back in contention ( Getty Images )

He received a torrent of abuse online, including death threats, for the post, and has endured a barrage of homophobic abuse in the build-up to his fourth Olympic appearance.

Kenworthy told the BBC after qualifying on Friday: “It was tough. No-one wants to read bad things about themselves, things that are threats and violent and scary and homophobic.

“I also took it with a grain of salt. I couldn't imagine writing something like that about someone, especially on a public forum, anyone who does that has something wrong with them.

“I think I'm on the right side.”

American skier Hunter Hess, who was branded a “loser” by US president Donald Trump for expressing “mixed emotions” about representing the US and has endured “the hardest two weeks” of his life since then, fell twice and finished 10th.

Hess said after qualifying that he had spoken with Kenworthy and the pair had shared their experiences of being abused online over their political principles.

He said: “We had a training camp in Laax and we just chatted about it, kind of how we got through the hardship. He gave me some pointers, which was really nice. And he just helped me have a little bit of an avenue to get out of the pain and focus on the good."