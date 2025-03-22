Buzzer beaten! Only a handful perfect NCAA brackets remain after first two days of games
Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate
Well, that didn’t take long.
Only a handful of perfect NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets remain after the first two days of games. Upsets have broken brackets before the games even get out of the first weekend.
Through Friday's first round, the number of perfect brackets was down to 81 out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That's 0.0000002% for those of you keeping track.
ESPN's tracker listed 121 perfect brackets — down from 1,098 early in the day — remaining out of 24 million on its site following the night slate.
Yahoo Sports' is down a mathematic zero — 30 brackets are still a perfect 32 for 32. CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.0008% unblemished brackets by the end of Friday.
More than 85 percent of Yahoo's brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.
Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday's first game, knocking out 13,339,089.
On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.
Games are set to continue on Saturday, with the first weekend wrapping up on Sunday. Next week will feature the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games. Today’s games start with Purdue taking on upset-minded McNeese State at 12:10 p.m. on CBS.