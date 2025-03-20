Want to go to Mars? Just ace your March Madness bracket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is offering Americans a trip to Mars – on the condition that they submit a perfect NCAA March Madness tournament bracket this year.

The “X bracket Challenge” would give the college basketball fan a future seat on board the SpaceX Starship vehicle.

Alternatively, the Musk-founded aerospace company will extend the perfect bracket winner a year of free residential Starlink internet service, the opportunity to train like a SpaceX astronaut, a VIP viewing of a Starship launch and the chance to send a personal item of choice to space on a Falcon 9 rocket.

If there is no perfect bracket, the first runner-up will receive a $100,000 cash prize.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s social media platform X is giving Americans a chance to win a flight to Mars if they submit a perfect NCAA March Madness tournament bracket this year. But, the chances of it happening are extremely remote ( Getty Images )

“We’re not just hosting a bracket challenge; we’re redefining how fans connect, compete and dream big, all on a platform that’s already the heartbeat of real-time sports culture,” said Andrew Musk, the site’s lead product engineer.

Only legal residents of the U.S., who are over the age of 18 can enter the challenge, which is sponsored by Uber Eats. It closes at 8 a.m. PDT Thursday, which is shortly before the first tip-offs for the Round of 64.

X is also giving its users the opportunity to play fantasy games at various rounds of the tournament, with $10,000 prizes awarded to each of its four fantasy game winners.

It should be noted that nobody has ever come close to a perfect bracket. However, in 2019, an Ohio man predicted the entire tournament into the Sweet 16. The odds are about one in 9.2 quintillion, according to the NCAA.

open image in gallery The challenge offers a flight on the SpaceX Starship spacecraft. When that would be possible remains in question following two test flights that ended in fiery explosions ( Getty Images )

If someone actually does the unthinkable, SpaceX will have to improve on its Starship test flights.

In January and March, there were explosions that sent debris raining down from the sky. The company is pre-flight testing for its ninth flight, NASASpaceflight.com reports. In a post on X, Musk wrote last week that Starship was slated to leave for the red planet at the end of next year.

There’s a lot riding on the Starship, which was selected for NASA’s Artemis missions to the moon and beyond.

Musk said Tuesday night that SpaceX’s goal remains building a self-sustaining civilization on Mars in coming decades. Starship would be a part of that.

“I think we can do it in 20 to 30 years, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.