Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, Nikola Topic, made a remarkable return to professional basketball on Monday night, debuting in the G League after battling testicular cancer.

The 12th overall pick, 20-year-old Serbian point guard Topic, contributed seven points and seven assists in 16 minutes for the Oklahoma City Blue, helping secure a 137-135 overtime victory.

This debut follows a challenging period after he missed his rookie season due to an ACL tear before the draft, and was then diagnosed with cancer in October, leading to him undergoing chemotherapy.

open image in gallery Topic’s return came just four months after his diagnosis ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Blue head coach Daniel Dixon commented postgame: "There was probably a ton of emotions that he was going through.

“Having something taken away from you that you loved from a young age cannot be easy, and so, just to see his resilience and him to know that the whole organisation is behind him, we're pushing him forward.

“Just seeing him crack a smile while being out there on the court again, doing what he enjoys doing, what he loves to do, being out there with his teammates. I mean, there was so many positive things."

Topic is yet to feature in a regular-season game for the Thunder, but making his G League debut is a pivotal step in his recovery.

A return to the senior side could still be some way off, but Topic would be rejoining a team that is flying in the NBA.

The Thunder picked up an impressive 119-110 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night to maintain their sizeable lead at the top of the Western Conference.

Oklahoma have won 41 of their 54 games this season, and will be back in action in search of another victory on Wednesday night when they travel to the Phoenix Suns before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.