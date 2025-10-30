Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer

Topic has been working out throughout the process and didn’t want the diagnosis revealed until after he started treatment

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 October 2025 16:17 EDT
Topic, left, is undergoing treatment for testicular cancer
Topic, left, is undergoing treatment for testicular cancer (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The 20-year-old Serbian is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Topic had a testicular procedure earlier this month and, at the time, the Thunder said he'd be out for at least four weeks.

The team’s general manager, Sam Presti, who announced the diagnosis on Thursday, said doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook.

Doctors are “extremely positive” about Topic’s long-term outlook, Thunder’s general manager said
Doctors are "extremely positive" about Topic's long-term outlook, Thunder's general manager said (Arthur Ellis-Imagn Images)

He said Topic has been working out throughout the process and didn’t want the diagnosis revealed until after he started treatment.

“He has all the tools that you could ask for somebody to take on and conquer the situation,” Presti said.

Topic, a first-round pick in 2024, missed the entire 2024-2025 season while recovering from a torn ACL. He played in summer league this year and started a preseason game against Charlotte, posting 10 points and seven assists in Oklahoma City’s 135-114 win.

Topic was expected to be an important addition to a team that otherwise changed very little after winning the NBA title last season.

