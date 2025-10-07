When will LeBron James retire? NBA icon sparks scramble for tickets with ‘second decision’ teaser

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James has sparked speculation over a retirement announcement after teasing a huge

In a post on Monday evening, James shared a 10-second video titled "The Second Decision", adding "coming soo".

James can be seen walking towards a chair positioned underneath a basketball hoop inside a gym before sitting down opposite an unnamed man with a table between them.

The caption then confirmed the date and time of the announcement: "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. (saluting emoji) (crown emoji) #TheSecondDecision.”

The video sparked memories of James’ original announcement from 8 July, 2010, with “The Decision," a television special to confirm James’ move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat as a free agent.

James famously said to interviewer Jim Gray, "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach."

Now 40, James is yet to confirm whether the upcoming season will be his last in the NBA, with the "Second Decision" sparking speculation that the four-time MVP will confirm his exit plans, though others have claimed that it is a marketing ploy to promote one of his many companies.

James had said: "I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season. However the journey lays out this year, I'm super invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later."

In a rush to secure a place at the Staples Center for a potential farewell match, fans prompted a price spike with single tickets for the Lakers’ match against the Utah Jazz on 12 April, 2026 jumping from $82 to $580 each, according to Vivid Seats. While two tickets together start at $760.

open image in gallery Lebron James is entering his 23rd NBA season and eighth season with the Lakers ( AP )

James could then play on should the Lakers reach the playoffs, with the play-in tournament from 14-17 April 14, 2026. While the NBA Finals start on 4 June, with a potential game seven scheduled for 21 June.

Known as ‘King’, James’ hopes of a fifth ring were boosted by the Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last year.

James fulfilled an ambition last season when his eldest son, Bronny, made his NBA debut, playing together with the Lakers.

Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son, is a freshman at Arizona, and LeBron said last week, "I'm not waiting on Bryce. ... He has his own timeline, I got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up."

A 21-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion, LeBron James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season while finishing sixth in MVP voting. He owns career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

open image in gallery LeBron James and Luka Doncic joined forces with the Lakers last season ( AP )

James is the all-time NBA leader in points (42,184) and minutes played (59,041). He has played in 1,562 games, the second-highest total, and he could pass Robert Parish (1,611) to top that list in the upcoming season.

James and the Lakers open their season against the Golden State Warriors at home on 21 October.