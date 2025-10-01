Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Why LeBron James missed LA Lakers’ first practice of its training camp

The Lakers want to keep James close to full health throughout the season, with the goal of being prepared for the playoffs.

Ap Sports Writers
Wednesday 01 October 2025 09:47 EDT
Moment young NBA fan realises she's sitting next to Lebron James

LeBron James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' first practice of training camp on Tuesday because of injury.

James has “a little bit of nerve irritation in the glute," coach JJ Redick said after the workout at the Lakers' training complex.

James will become the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons when the Lakers open the regular season on Oct. 21 against Golden State.

That game is the target for James and the Lakers, who will work together to manage the 40-year-old superstar's workload against injuries and exhaustion, particularly during training camp.

James is nursing a minor glute injury
James is nursing a minor glute injury (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

While the top scorer in NBA history still might play during the preseason, Redick said the Lakers are "playing the long game with LeBron.”

James was named to the All-NBA second team last year after averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds while staying largely healthy and playing in 70 games.

Redick said the Lakers want to keep James close to full health throughout the season, with the goal of being prepared for the playoffs.

Gabe Vincent (left knee), newcomer Marcus Smart (left Achilles) and rookie Adou Thiero (left knee) also didn't fully participate in the Lakers' first practice.

Los Angeles opens its preseason schedule Friday night in Palm Desert, California, against the Phoenix Suns.

