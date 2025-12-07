With the Missouri sports betting now live, Missouri Tigers fans can place wagers on the border showdown between rivals the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks this Sunday and claim an offer worth $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel.

New customers can claim the FanDuel Missouri promo by placing a $5 bet to receive $300 in bonus bets. All you need it to be over the age of 21 and located in Missouri to qualify for the bonus offer.

FanDuel offer one of the best value Missouri Sportsbook promos, along with making it simple to claim its welcome bonus.

To find out more about the FanDuel Missouri promo code bonus this page will guide you through how the promo works, its key terms, and a preview of the upcoming border showdown.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Facts

FanDuel Missouri Promo Summary Bonus : $300 in bonus bets.

: $300 in bonus bets. How it works : Place a $5 first bet after creating an account.

: Place a $5 first bet after creating an account. Minimum deposit : $10.

: $10. Minimum bet : $5.

: $5. Minimum odds : No minimum odds requirement.

: No minimum odds requirement. FanDuel Promo code : Not required.

: Not required. Eligibility: New customers, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the FanDuel Missouri Promo Works

Visit FanDuel Sportsbook via one of the links on this page. Create a new account as a Missouri customer. Deposit at least $10 using an eligible payment method. Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any market. Moneyline, handicap, totals, or player props markets for tonight’s Missouri Tigers game will all qualify. Receive $300 in bonus bets shortly after the wager settles. Use all bonus bets within 7 days of issue.

Missouri Tigers Vs Kansas Jayhawks Preview

Venue : T-Mobile Center

: T-Mobile Center Start time : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT How to watch: ESPN2

The 8-1 Missouri Tigers hit the road to face border rivals the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown on neutral ground at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, with the Missouri Sportsbooks having the Tigers as the slight underdogs.

Mizzou are coming off its first loss of the year, 76-71 away at Notre Dame, and heads into the border showdown with a 176-95 disadvantage in the all-time series against the Jayhawks

The Tigers currently hold a split record of 1-1 when not playing at the Mizzou centre, but are coming up against a slightly struggling 6-3 Jayhawks who sit 10th in the Big 12.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Must place a $5 qualifying wager to receive the $300 bonus.

No promo code required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets typically expire after 7 days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited.

FanDuel may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you do decide to participate in the Fanduel Missouri promo, remember to maintain responsible gambling practices.

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should be treated as such. It is not a way of generating income.

Gambling can be highly addictive, so it is important to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose and never chase losses.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

There are also state and national resources at your disposal if you feel you need to seek free and confidential support:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.