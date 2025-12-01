The Missouri sports betting launch today coincides with the St Louis Blues’ latest NHL fixture, as they host the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center and residents can claim $300 in bonus bets by using the FanDuel Missouri promo.

FanDuel offer one of the best value Missouri sportsbook promos on the market where new customers that sign up using our link can secure $300 in bonus bets for depositing $5 and betting $5 on the Blues vs Ducks tonight.

Customers can unlock the offer by betting on any Blues market, but the bonus funds will be credited win or lose your first wager on FanDuel. Bettors can use the bonus bets across the sportsbook over a seven-day period.

FanDuel’s Missouri promo is open to new customers aged 21+ who are physically located in Missouri. There’s no FanDuel Missouri promo code required to secure the bonus, users need only to click our link to unlock the offer.

And with the launch of sports betting in the Show-Me State now live, we’ve compiled a guide to the FanDuel Missouri promo, including how to claim it and key terms and conditions to ensure you can claim the full complement of $300 bonus bets.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Facts

FanDuel Missouri Promo Facts Bonus: $300 in bonus bets.

$300 in bonus bets. How it works: Place a $5 first bet after creating an account.

Place a $5 first bet after creating an account. Minimum deposit: $10.

$10. Minimum bet: $5.

$5. Minimum odds: No minimum odds requirement.

No minimum odds requirement. FanDuel Promo code: Not required.

Not required. Eligibility: New customers, aged 21+, physically located in Missouri.

How the FanDuel Missouri Promo Works

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors claim the FanDuel Missouri offer.

Step 1: Visit FanDuel Sportsbook using the links on this page.

Step 2: Create a new account as a Missouri customer. There is no FanDuel Missouri promo code needed.

Step 3: Deposit at least $10 using an eligible payment method.

Step 4: Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any market. Ducks vs Blues moneyline, puck line, or player props all qualify.

Step 5: Receive $300 in bonus bets shortly after the wager settles.

Step 6: Use all bonus bets before they expire (FanDuel typically gives 7 days).

Ducks vs Blues Preview

Venue: Enterprise Center

Puck drop: 7pm CST

How to watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

The Anaheim Ducks visit the St. Louis Blues on December 1 as the Blues wrap up a three-game home stand.

St. Louis are 9-10-7 after beating the Utah Mammoths 1-0 on Sunday and sit seventh in the Central Division after three wins in the last five games.

The Blues have won the last five games at the Enterprise Center against the Ducks, who head to Missouri having lost 5-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday to for a record of 15-9-1.

FanDuel Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to the FanDuel sign-up bonus, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

Offer open to new users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri.

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Must place a $5 qualifying wager to receive the $300 bonus.

No promo code required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; winnings only.

Bonus bets typically expire after 7 days.

One account per person; duplicate accounts prohibited.

FanDuel may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the FanDuel Missouri promo, make sure you gamble responsibly.

Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below: