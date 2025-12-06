The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo features up to $2,000 in FanCash and new customers planning to have a wager on Saturday’s SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama can get the ball rolling on the bonus.

The Bulldogs are on home soil at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and most online sportsbooks, including Fanatics, make them favorites on the moneyline to get the better of 11-time SEC champions Alabama.

Whether you are backing the Tide or Bulldogs, find out how to claim the Fanatics sportsbook promo and get 10 days of No Sweat Bets.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Preview

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Kick-off: 4pm ET

4pm ET How to watch: ABC

This is the fifth time these two conference powerhouses have faced off for the SEC Championship with Georgia looking to end a run of four straight defeats.

Alabama beat the Bulldogs in 2012, 2018, 2021, and 2023, four of the record 11 SEC Championships the Crimson Tide have claimed.

But Georgia are the reigning conference champions having defeated the Texas Longhorns 22-19 in overtime last year and they went 11-1 in the regular season.

Alabama went 10-2 overall, while both teams have identical records in the SEC so far this year, losing just once in eight games to go 7-1 against Conference rivals.

SEC Championship history

The SEC became the first NCAA conference to host a football championship game in 1992. Beginning with the 2024 season, the league eliminated divisions, meaning the two teams with the best regular-season records now meet to decide the SEC champion.

Since the championship format began, 11 of the conference’s current 16 teams have appeared in the SEC Championship Game. Only six programs have won the title during the championship-game era: Alabama, Florida, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn.

Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Texas have never reached the SEC Championship Game. Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, and Mississippi State have reached the game but have never won it.

Alabama is the conference’s most successful program, winning 11 SEC Championship games, including the inaugural matchup in 1992. The Crimson Tide have appeared in 16 championship games, the most of any SEC school.

Florida ranks second in total appearances, while Georgia is close behind. Florida has won seven SEC Championship Games, placing the Gators ahead of Georgia, which has captured three SEC Championship Game titles in the championship-game era.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Facts

This is a daily repeating promotion for 10 consecuive days, not a one-off, bet and get sportsbook promo. This means that users must place one qualifying cash wager each day in order to benefit from the full amount.

The table below provides a summary of the Fanatics welcome offer:

Offer Deposit $50, get 10x $200 No Sweat Bets (worth up to $2,000 total) Promo Code No Fanatics promo code required Eligible States AZ, CO, CT, IN, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY, DC Minimum Deposit $50 Minimum Odds -500 or longer Daily Qualifying Bet $1 minimum Daily Maximum Refund $200 in FanCash FanCash Expiration 7 days from issuance

How the Fanatics SEC Championship Promo Works

We have a step-by-step guide to follow if you wish to take advantage of the Fanatics SEC Championship promo.

Register and make a first deposit of $50 or more to unlock 10 consecutive days of No Sweat Bets. Each day, bettors place one qualifying cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. Maximum bet refund available: $200. Bettors must toggle the No Sweat Bet option on the bet slip for each day’s chosen wager. If the wager loses, wagers are refunded in FanCash within 72 hours. If the wager wins, players keep the winnings and continue the promotion the next day. Missing a day does not cancel the promotion.

Using Your FanCash Rewards

Fanatics’ unique selling point is the fact that their bonus rewards can be used as bonus bets or to purchase merchandise on Fanatics.com, including team gear for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

FanCash is issued within 72 hours after a losing qualifying wager.

FanCash can be used to place bonus bets or to purchase merchandise at Fanatics.com.

Winnings from FanCash bets convert to real cash. Bonus cash used in the original stake is not returned.

FanCash can be used on singles and parlays across NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA, soccer and more, including the SEC Championship game.

Minimum odds requirement: -500.

FanCash expires in 7 days and is applied automatically in order of earliest expiration.

Fanatics Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only and physically located in a state where Fanatics is licensed to operate.

No promo code required.

Minimum $50 deposit required.

Daily qualifying wager must be at least $1.

Minimum odds: -500.

No Sweat Bets must be toggled in the bet slip.

FanCash refunds issued within 72 hours.

FanCash is non-withdrawable; winnings only convert to cash.

FanCash expires after 7 days.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited. Accounts may be subject to forfeiture if duplicate accounts are found.

Fanatics may restrict or exclude users.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop if the fun fades.

Never stake more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance.

All licensed US sportsbooks, including the ones we recommend, provide responsible gambling tools to help you manage your play.

These include deposit and wager limits, time reminders, and self-exclusion options — all easily accessible within your account settings.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

