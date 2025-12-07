For the first time since Missouri sports betting went live, the Kansas City Chiefs are in action and Fanatics have a special promotion for their Sunday Night Football engagement with the Houston Texans.

New customers can claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo by wagering on Sunday Night Football, with up to $300 in FanCash available.

The promo is available to new customers aged 21 or older who are physically located in Missouri. There’s no Fanatics promo code required, while any Chiefs betting markets can be wagered on to qualify.

Below, we break down Sunday’s matchup, explain how the new Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo works, outline key terms, and walk you through claiming the offer.

Sunday Night Football: Texans vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans for a vital Sunday Night Football showdown at Arrowhead Stadium, and both teams are fighting for their lives in the race for the playoffs.

Kansas City enters the match-up at 6-6, coming off a 31-28 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which saw their playoff chances drop to 47 per cent.

Houston is 7-5 after a massive Week 13 win against the Indianapolis Colts that keeps them in the AFC South title race. However, like the Chiefs, they remain outside the playoff spots entering Week 14.

The Texans and Chiefs met last season in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with the Chiefs coming out on top 23-14 on the back of a big game for Travis Kelce, who had 117 yards and a touchdown.

Here are our best bets for Sunday Night Football. You can use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus bets on any of our Texans vs Chiefs picks.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri Promo Facts Offer: Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash Promo Code: No code required.

No code required. Eligible State: Missouri.

Missouri. Promotion Period: Live now.

Live now. Minimum Deposit: $10.

$10. Minimum Odds: -500 or longer.

-500 or longer. Daily Qualifying Bet: $10 minimum.

$10 minimum. Daily FanCash: $100.

$100. FanCash Expiration: 7 days from issuance.

How does the Fanatics Missouri promo work?

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors looking to claim the Fanatics Missouri offer. Remember to register so you’re ready to bet on Texans vs Chiefs.

Step 1: Register and make a first deposit of $10 or more.

Step 2: Place a wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 on any market on the sportsbook.

Step 3: No matter the outcome of the qualifying wager, Fanatics will credit bettors with $100 FanCash.

Step 4: Repeat step two for the first three days of having an account with Fanatics to claim the full $300 in FanCash.

Step 5: Use FanCash within seven days of issuance, either at the Fanatics retail store or as bonus bets on the sportsbook.

Using Your FanCash Rewards

FanCash is issued within 72 hours of a qualifying wager. It can be used to place bonus bets, or to purchase merchandise at Fanatics.com.

Bonus bets can be used on singles and parlays across NFL, NHL, NBA, NCAA, soccer and more, with any winnings converted to cash.

The minimum odds requirement for the bonus bets is -500. FanCash expires in 7 days and is applied automatically in order of earliest expiration.

Key Terms & Conditions for Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, though be sure to check the promotion page for the full T&Cs.

New users only; must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri

No promo code required

Minimum $10 deposit required

Daily qualifying wager must be at least $10

Minimum odds: -500

Must stake $10 for three days consecutively to claim the full $300 FanCash bonus

FanCash is non-withdrawable; winnings only convert to cash

FanCash expires after 7 days

One account per customer; duplicate accounts prohibited

Fanatics may restrict or exclude users

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you’re going to claim the Fanatics Missouri offer, make sure you gamble responsibly with any SNF bets.

Anyone who uses Missouri sportsbooks or Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly. Sports wagering can be addictive, and it's crucial that bettors don’t ever lose control of their gambling.

Never view sports wagering as a way to generate income, never wager more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and when it stops being fun, it's time to stop.

All licensed US sportsbooks provide bettors with responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, wager limits, and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Every recommended sportsbook on our list offers a comprehensive suite of responsible gaming tools that are easily accessible through account settings or the main navigation menu.

But if you need more help, don’t hesitate to contact your local gambling addiction charity, or the nationwide organisations below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.