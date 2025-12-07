Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's finally time for Missouri sports fans to legally place their first wagers after the launch of Missouri sports betting on Monday – just in time to bet on the Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks college basketball clash this Sunday.

DraftKings, one of the licensed online sportsbooks in Missouri, is offering its new customers a bet $5 get $300 in bonus bets when you are over 21 and located in Missouri.

No DraftKings Missouri promo code required. You will be able to claim this offer by betting on the Tigers' upcoming game in the border showdown against rivals Kansas.

If you plan to get involved, then this page will run you through how one of the best Missouri Sportsbooks works, how to claim your $300 bonus bets and a preview of the upcoming game.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts

DraftKings Missouri Promo Summary Bonus : $300 in bonus bets (typically 12 × $25 free bet tokens)

: $300 in bonus bets (typically 12 × $25 free bet tokens) Qualifying bet : $5+ first wager on any market with odds -500 or greater, including for the Tigers vs Jayhawks game

: $5+ first wager on any market with odds -500 or greater, including for the Tigers vs Jayhawks game Expiry : Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance

: Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance Payout : Stake not returned; winnings only

: Stake not returned; winnings only Who qualifies : New customers, 21+, physically in Missouri

: New customers, 21+, physically in Missouri Promo code: No DraftKings Missouri promo code required. Automatically applied when using one of our links.

Game Preview: Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks

Venue : T-Mobile Center

: T-Mobile Center Start time : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT How to watch: ESPN2

The 8-1 Missouri Tigers hit the road to face border rivals the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown on neutral ground at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with the Missouri Sportsbooks having the Tigers as the slight underdogs.

Mizzou is coming off its first loss of the year, 76-71 away at Notre Dame, and heads into the border showdown with a 176-95 disadvantage in the all-time series against the Jayhawks

The Tigers currently hold a split record of 1-1 when not playing at the Mizzou Arena but will still have home advantage of sorts at the T-Mobile Center and are coming up against a slightly struggling 6-3 Jayhawks who sit 10th in the Big 12.

How to Claim DraftKings Bonus Bets

Step 1: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app (App Store or Google Play) or visit the website.

Step 2: Create an account with name, DOB, address, last 4 digits of SSN.

Step 3: Complete identity verification and location check (must be in Missouri).

Step 4: Add deposit method (minimum $5 required).

Step 5: Make your first deposit ($5 minimum).

Step 6: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Notre Dame moneyline, handicap, totals or player props all qualify.

Step 7: Once your first bet settles, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account (usually within minutes).

Step 8: Use bonus bets within 7 days.

DraftKings Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

New users only, 21+, must be physically in Missouri; geolocation required

Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter

No code needed; link/apply via app or site

Bonus bets: non-withdrawable, expire in 7 days, winnings only

Banking eligibility may affect promos; e-wallets often eligible but terms vary

One account per person; multiple accounts will result in forfeiture

DraftKings reserves the right to exclude users at its discretion

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should always be treated as such. It is not a way of generating income; when the fun fades, take a break. Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly.

If you plan to participate in DraftKings’ Missouri promo, then you must maintain responsible gambling practices and never chase losses.

All licensed sportsbooks in Missouri will have a number of tools to help you remain in control, such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions.

There are also state and national resources below where you can find free and confidential support:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.