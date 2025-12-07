The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Use DraftKings Missouri promo to claim $300 in bonus bets for Mizzou vs Kansas
Everything you need to know about the DraftKings Missouri promo before the Missouri Tigers take on the Kansas Jayhawks
It's finally time for Missouri sports fans to legally place their first wagers after the launch of Missouri sports betting on Monday – just in time to bet on the Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks college basketball clash this Sunday.
DraftKings, one of the licensed online sportsbooks in Missouri, is offering its new customers a bet $5 get $300 in bonus bets when you are over 21 and located in Missouri.
No DraftKings Missouri promo code required. You will be able to claim this offer by betting on the Tigers' upcoming game in the border showdown against rivals Kansas.
If you plan to get involved, then this page will run you through how one of the best Missouri Sportsbooks works, how to claim your $300 bonus bets and a preview of the upcoming game.
DraftKings Missouri Promo Facts
Game Preview: Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- Start time: 12pm CT
- How to watch: ESPN2
The 8-1 Missouri Tigers hit the road to face border rivals the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown on neutral ground at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with the Missouri Sportsbooks having the Tigers as the slight underdogs.
Mizzou is coming off its first loss of the year, 76-71 away at Notre Dame, and heads into the border showdown with a 176-95 disadvantage in the all-time series against the Jayhawks
The Tigers currently hold a split record of 1-1 when not playing at the Mizzou Arena but will still have home advantage of sorts at the T-Mobile Center and are coming up against a slightly struggling 6-3 Jayhawks who sit 10th in the Big 12.
How to Claim DraftKings Bonus Bets
Step 1: Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app (App Store or Google Play) or visit the website.
Step 2: Create an account with name, DOB, address, last 4 digits of SSN.
Step 3: Complete identity verification and location check (must be in Missouri).
Step 4: Add deposit method (minimum $5 required).
Step 5: Make your first deposit ($5 minimum).
Step 6: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Notre Dame moneyline, handicap, totals or player props all qualify.
Step 7: Once your first bet settles, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account (usually within minutes).
Step 8: Use bonus bets within 7 days.
DraftKings Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions
- New users only, 21+, must be physically in Missouri; geolocation required
- Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter
- No code needed; link/apply via app or site
- Bonus bets: non-withdrawable, expire in 7 days, winnings only
- Banking eligibility may affect promos; e-wallets often eligible but terms vary
- One account per person; multiple accounts will result in forfeiture
- DraftKings reserves the right to exclude users at its discretion
Responsible Gambling & Compliance
Sports betting is a form of entertainment and should always be treated as such. It is not a way of generating income; when the fun fades, take a break. Anyone who uses Missouri betting apps needs to remember to gamble responsibly.
If you plan to participate in DraftKings’ Missouri promo, then you must maintain responsible gambling practices and never chase losses.
All licensed sportsbooks in Missouri will have a number of tools to help you remain in control, such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions.
There are also state and national resources below where you can find free and confidential support:
- Missouri Gaming Commission
- National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)
- 24/7 helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER
- Gamblers Anonymous
- Missouri Dept. of Mental Health
