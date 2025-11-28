DraftKings Missouri Promo: Unlock $300 Bonus Bets After Betting $5

New customers can claim the DraftKings Missouri promo worth $300 in bonus bets using the pre-registration offer before Missouri sports betting goes live on December 1 in the Show-Me State.

One of the USA’s biggest online sportsbooks has arrived with its pre-launch DraftKings Missouri promo, giving bettors the chance to claim $300 in bonus bets on launch day after placing a $5 bet.

New users don’t require a DraftKings MO promo code to claim the pre-launch welcome bonus. Simply click one of the links on this page to enter DraftKings Sportsbook and complete the registration process before November 30. You’ll then be eligible to claim $300 bonus bets.

To complete the DraftKings Missouri promo conditions, users must deposit a minimum of $5 with an eligible payment method and bet $5 or more when sports betting goes live in Missouri on December 1.

Below we have created a complete guide to everything you need to know about the DraftKings Missouri promo, including a look at other Missouri sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against its rivals.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Key T&Cs Bonus consists of $300 in bonus bets (typically 12x $25 bets).

The qualifying bet must be $5 and bettors must make first wager on or after December 1.

Bonus bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after issuance.

Stake is not returned as part of payout. Only winnings are returned.

Pre-registration closes on November 30, 2025.

Offer end date is January 4, 2026 at 11:59pm ET.

Offer open to new customers, aged 21+, who are physically located in Missouri.

There is no code required for the offer.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: How To Claim $300 Bonus Bets

The DraftKings Missouri bonus must be claimed in two parts, with users signing up during the pre-launch process and then completing their first wager once sports betting goes live in the Show-Me State.

Here is a step-by-step guide to ensure you can claim $300 worth of bonus bets with the DraftKings Missouri Promo.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Pre-Registration

Step 1: Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article.

Click on the ‘Visit Site’ links to DraftKings on this article. Step 2: Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID.

Register your account (necessary details include name, date of birth, address and the last four digits of your SSN). Then make sure to verify your ID. Step 3: Set up chosen deposit method (make sure to have a minimum of $5 ready for launch).

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Post December 1

Step 1: Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri.

Place your first $5+ qualifying bet on any market. Remember that offer eligibility is those aged 21+ physically in Missouri. Step 2: Bonus bets ($300) are credited shortly after first bet settles.

Bonus bets ($300) are credited shortly after first bet settles. Step 3: Use bonus within 7 days; remember that your stake is not returned.

DraftKings Missouri Promo: Key Terms and Conditions

Like all sportsbook promos, there are key terms and conditions that users must follow to unlock the DraftKings Missouri promo. Customers can read the full terms and conditions on DraftKings, but here are the standout points that

The DraftKings Missouri offer is open to new users who are aged 21+ only.

Users must be physically located in Missouri, with geo-location required.

Customers can sign up for the offer via the links on this page.

Deposits are available via through Mastercard, Visa and others. E-wallets are often eligible but check before depositing funds.

Qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or shorter

No Draftkings MO promo code is required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven days. Any payouts will consist of winnings only as the original stake will not be returned.

DraftKings vs Others Missouri Launch Offers

Several major online sportsbooks are expected to go live in Missouri on December 1, so we’ve offered a comparison between the DraftKings Missouri bonus bets offer and sportsbook promos from the other major bookmakers granted licenses by the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Sportsbook MO Launch Promos Best For Watchouts DraftKings Bet $5 get $300 bonus bets Low-stake value, day-one play 7-day expiry; stake not returned FanDuel Bet $5 get $400 bonus bets Single larger first bet Part of bonus only available with pre-launch Fanatics Deposit $50, get up to $3,000 in FanCash Cashback Bettors must place 15 separate bets to get full bonus Bet365 Bet $10 Get $365 Bet boosts Timeframe to use bonus BetMGM Moneyback up to $1,500 if first bet loses Free to play games BetMGM Missouri promo code required Caesars Bet $5 get $150 + 5 Profit Boosts Rewards hunters Bettors must win first wager to claim bonus bets

What Are The Benefits of DraftKings Missouri Pre-Launch Registration?

There are several factors that make signing up for the DraftKings Missouri promo early worthwhile.

For a start, new users can lock in a limited launch bonus when signing up early, which reduces launch-day delays (for example, because Know-Your-Customer checks are already done).

Signing up early gives users time to explore markets and learn the Missouri betting app before launch day, while customers will also receive early communications such as push notifications for launch and any extra promotions and offers.

Users can also be sure that DraftKings has all of the relevant licensing, given by the Missouri Gaming Commission ahead of the launch.

What to Bet on in Missouri Launch Week

With the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons in full swing by early December, Missouri’s launch week offers plenty of betting opportunities across the state’s biggest teams. Bettors can dive straight into Chiefs betting, Blues betting and Tigers betting as legal wagering goes live.

The St. Louis Blues open December with a home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center on December 1, which is perfect timing for NHL fans looking to place their first legal wagers.

College football bettors can also get involved as the Missouri Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks that same weekend.

Fans of the state’s biggest franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs, will have to wait a few extra days. The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium on December 7 to host the Houston Texans, giving NFL bettors another marquee matchup during Missouri’s opening week of sports betting.

Responsible Gambling and Compliance

Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. It’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and Missouri betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

In addition, the Missouri Dept. of Mental Health can also provide assistance if gambling becomes a problem:

Draftkings MO Promo FAQs

Do I need a DraftKings Missouri promo code?

No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required for this pre-launch offer. Missouri customers can simply download the DraftKings app, register from November 17, and place a $5+ qualifying bet on or after December 1 to automatically receive $300 in bonus bets. The offer applies only to new users.

I pre-registered earlier, am I eligible?

If you redeemed an earlier pre-launch signup bonus from DraftKings in Missouri, you won’t qualify for this new $5-for-$300 promotion. Only new customers registering for the first time between November 17 and November 30, who haven’t claimed a prior offer, are eligible for the launch bonus.

Is the $300 split into multiple bets?

Yes. The $300 DraftKings Missouri bonus is typically credited as 12 separate $25 bonus bets. This structure gives players flexibility to try different sports, bet types or events. Each bet functions independently, so you can choose how and when to use them within the seven-day window.

Do I have to be in Missouri to place a bet?

Yes. Missouri requires all sportsbook users to be at least 21 and physically located within the state when placing a wager. Sportsbooks verify this through secure geolocation technology. You can pre-register from anywhere, but you must be inside Missouri to bet legally once sportsbooks go live.

Can I withdraw bonus bets?

No. Bonus bets themselves aren’t withdrawable, but any winnings from a bonus bet are yours to keep. When a bonus bet wins, the stake is not returned, only the profit goes into your real-money balance, where it can be withdrawn like normal funds.

When will DraftKings be legal in Missouri?

From December 1, 2025, Missourians will legally be able to use DraftKings and other online sportsbooks to wager on sports. Before then, it is not legal to use DraftKings in Missouri to place bets, but bettors can pre-register with the operator to claim its bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promo.

Do DraftKings bonus bets expire?

Yes. The bonus bets that come as part of the DraftKings Missouri promo will expire seven days after being credited.

How do you use DraftKings in Missouri?

Once Missouri sports betting goes live, bettors will be able to use DraftKings for sports betting and DFS. Right now, only DFS is available in Missouri, but bettors can download and check out the DraftKings sports betting app before the state launch, with the option to pre-register for the bet $5, get $300 DraftKings promo.

