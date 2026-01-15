15 former college basketball players among 20 charged in point-shaving scheme
Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged 20 people, including 15 former college basketball players, in what they say was a scheme to fix National Collegiate Athletic Association and Chinese Basketball Association games.
Fifteen of the defendants played basketball for Division 1 NCAA schools as recently as the 2024-25 season, while the other five defendants were described by authorities as fixers.
In the 70-page indictment filed Thursday, authorities say the fixers recruited the college basketball players with “bribe” payments, ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 a game, starting in September 2022.
The fixers would bribe the college athletes to fix games, and then place large bets on those games against the teams whose players they had bribed, prosecutors said.
This is a breaking news story...
