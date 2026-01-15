Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

15 former college basketball players among 20 charged in point-shaving scheme

Fifteen of the men facing charges are college basketball players

Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged 20 people, including 15 former college basketball players, in what they say was a scheme to fix National Collegiate Athletic Association and Chinese Basketball Association games.

Fifteen of the defendants played basketball for Division 1 NCAA schools as recently as the 2024-25 season, while the other five defendants were described by authorities as fixers.

In the 70-page indictment filed Thursday, authorities say the fixers recruited the college basketball players with “bribe” payments, ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 a game, starting in September 2022.

The fixers would bribe the college athletes to fix games, and then place large bets on those games against the teams whose players they had bribed, prosecutors said.

This is a breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in