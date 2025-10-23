Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NBA star and head coach were both arrested early Thursday as part of sweeping FBI investigations into gambling.

Miami Heat star Terry Rozier was apprehended at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was also picked up by law enforcement in Oregon.

Unusual betting patterns around a 2023 game, which Rozier played with the Charlotte Hornets, had sparked the investigation. Bookmakers in multiple states reported suspicious interest in his statistics, resulting in a surge of bets on his points, rebounds and assists.

Billups' arrest is part of a separate, but related, investigation into an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, according to ABC News. Billups is expected to make an initial court appearance later Thursday.

An FBI press conference on the investigation is being held at 10 a.m. with director Kash Patel and prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.

In that game that sparked the Rozier investigation, he scored five points, four rebounds and two assists within 10 minutes, but then left the court complaining of a foot injury, and did not return, causing outrage from online betters.

Despite this, the NBA did not find that he had violated any league rules.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said earlier this year, though added that the league was aware of the federal investigation.

Rozier was linked to the same probe that led to former Toronto Raptors player, Jontay Porter, being banned for life from the NBA, and eventually pleading guilty to committing wire fraud in a criminal prosecution.

Prior to his coaching role at the Blazers, Billups enjoyed a storied player career, and is a five time NBA All-Star and former NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Further details of his case were not immediately available, however sources told The New York Post that the arrest was in connection to an alleged illegal poker ring with ties to the Bonano, Genovese and Columbo crime families.

Rigged games have taken place across the country including in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Las Vegas, resulting in the arrests of 31 people, sources told the outlet.