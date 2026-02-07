The New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on February 8 and the Bet365 Super Bowl promo is offering new users $100 in bonus bets when they sign up and wager $10.

To unlock the bet365 Super Bowl bonus, bettors will need to make a $10 qualifying bet on any sport at odds of -500 or longer, and they will receive the Bet365 bonus no matter the outcome of the qualifying wager.

No Bet365 sportsbook bonus code is required, and the offer is open to new customers aged 21+ who are physically located in available states.

For anyone interested in the Bet365 bet $10 get $100 deal, we’ve provided more details in the guide below.

How to claim the Bet365 Super Bowl offer

Below, we’ve provided a step-by-step guide to help bettors claim the Bet365 Super Bowl promo.

Step 1: Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (on mobile or desktop).

Step 2: Create an account with your name, date of birth, address, and the last 4 digits of your SSN.

Step 3: Complete identity verification and confirm location in an eligible state.

Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $10. There is no need for a Bet365 sign up promo code.

Step 5: Place a $10 qualifying wager on any sport at odds of -500 or longer.

Step 6: Receive $100 in bonus bets within one hour of the qualifying bet settling.

Step 7: Use your Bet365 bonus bets within 7 days.

Bet365 Super Bowl promo facts

Bet365 Super Bowl Promo Facts Bonus: $200 in bonus bets.

$200 in bonus bets. How to qualify: Register and deposit $10. Wager $10 or more.

Register and deposit $10. Wager $10 or more. Minimum wager: Bet $10 on any sport at odds of -500 or greater.

Bet $10 on any sport at odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Release: Within one hour of the qualifying bet settling.

Within one hour of the qualifying bet settling. Expiry: Bonus bets are valid for 7 days.

Bonus bets are valid for 7 days. Who qualifies: New users, 21+, physically located in eligible states.

New users, 21+, physically located in eligible states. Eligible states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MO, NJ, NC, OH, TN, VA

AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MO, NJ, NC, OH, TN, VA Bonus Code: No Bet365 bonus code required when using our links.

Super Bowl LX betting preview: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Kick off: 6.30pm ET

How to watch: NBC, Peacock

Six-time champions New England are the joint-most successful team in NFL history and they come up against the 2014 winners in a rematch of Super Bowl 49, when the Pats won 28-24 in Phoenix.

And despite the Seahawks winning just one Super Bowl despite contesting it three times, it’s Mike Macdonald’s side who come into this one as favourites. Bet365 make them 4.5 favorites on the spread.

Seattle won the NFC West and finished as top seed in the NFC, demolishing the 49ers in the Divisional Round before winning the NFC Championship with a 31-27 victory over the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Patriots finished as second seed in the AFC after winning the AFC East, and they overcame the Chargers with ease in the Wild Card round before easing past the Texans and then earning a narrow 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship game.

Super Bowl LX will be Seattle’s fourth Super Bowl, with the Seahawks having lost in the 2005 and 2014 seasons, though Mike Macdonald’s side will be looking to land their second Vince Lombardi trophy after winning their inaugural title in the 2013 season.

Contrastingly, Sunday’s game will be the 12th Super Bowl appearance for New England, with the Pats having won six championships before – a joint-record, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The era of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick delivered all six of these wins, with the first coming in 2001 and the last one in 2018.

Bet365 Super Bowl promo key terms & conditions

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to Bet365’s Super Bowl bonus bets promo, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs:

Offer available on to new customers only in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA*, MD, MO, NJ, NC, OH, TN, or VA (*permitted parishes).

Minimum $10 deposit required (must be made within 7 days before claiming offer).

Must claim within 30 days of registration.

Place $10 in qualifying bets within 30 days to release the $100 bonus.

Qualifying bet restrictions: Odds must be -500 or greater (or at least one parlay leg at -500+).

Bonus bets available within 1 hour after qualifying bets settle.

Bonus bets expire in 7 days after being credited to your account.

Stake not returned: Winning bonus bets only pay profit (e.g., $20 bet at +200 = $40, not $60).

Cannot be used on: Daily Lineups, Bankers, If Bets, Reverse If Bets, Teasers, or Parlay Boosts.

No hedging allowed: Betting both sides of the same Super Bowl market will disqualify bets.

Responsible gambling & compliance

If you’re planning on claiming this Bet365 sign up offer, it’s important to set limits, stay in control, and stop when the fun fades. Sports betting should always be seen as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Remember to never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose, and take regular breaks to keep a healthy balance. Gambling is not a way to make money, and should never be treated as such.

All licensed US sportsbooks and betting apps will offer a full range of responsible gambling tools to make sure customers have complete control of their betting.

These include tools such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusion options, and all of these will be easily accessible within your account settings.

It’s important not to get carried away by all the sportsbook promos on offer once online betting becomes available.

If you ever feel your gambling is becoming difficult to manage, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org for free, confidential support.

