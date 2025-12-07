Sports betting is officially live on Missouri and bettors can claim the Bet365 Missouri bonus code sign-up offer when they bet on the border showdown between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks in college basketball.

Bet365 is offering new Missouri bettors $365 in bonus bets for betting $10 after signing up for its online sportsbook, as long as you are a new user over 21 located in Missouri.

Read on to find about more about one of the best Missouri sportsbook promos, including its key terms, and a preview of the upcoming Tigers vs Jayhawks game and simple steps on how you can claim $365 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Missouri Bonus Code Facts

Bonus : $365 in bonus bets.

: $365 in bonus bets. How to Qualify : Register and deposit a minimum of $10.

: Register and deposit a minimum of $10. Minimum Wager : Bet $10 on any Tigers vs Jayhawks market at odds of -500 or greater.

: Bet $10 on any Tigers vs Jayhawks market at odds of -500 or greater. Bonus Release : Within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

: Within 24 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Expiry : Bonus bets valid for 7 days.

: Bonus bets valid for 7 days. Who Qualifies : New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri.

: New users, 21+, physically located in Missouri. Bonus Code: No Bet365 Missouri bonus code required when using our links.

How to Claim the Bet365 Missouri Bonus for Tigers vs Kansas

Below is our step-by-step guide to help bettors claim Bet365 Missouri bonus code offer worth $365 in bonus bets.

Step 1: Visit Bet365 via one of the links on this page (on mobile or desktop).

Step 2: Create an account with your name, date of birth, address, and the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN).

Step 3: Complete identity verification and confirm geolocation in Missouri. If you are close to the state border, you may have issues with geolocation.

Step 4: Deposit a minimum of $10.

Step 5: Place a $10 qualifying wager on any sport at odds of -500 or greater. All Tigers vs Jayhawks markets are eligible for qualifying wagers.

Step 6: Receive $365 in bonus bets within 24 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Step 7: Use your bonus bets within seven days.

Game Preview: Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks

Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Start time: 12pm CT

12pm CT How to watch: ESPN2

The 8-1 Missouri Tigers hit the road to face border rivals the Kansas Jayhawks in the latest instalment of the border showdown on neutral ground at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with the Missouri Sportsbooks having the Tigers as the slight underdogs.

Mizzou are coming off its first loss of the year, 76-71 away at Notre Dame, and heads into the border showdown with a 176-95 disadvantage in the all-time series against the Jayhawks

The Tigers currently hold a split record of 1-1 when not playing at the Mizzou Arena but are coming up against a slightly struggling 6-3 Jayhawks who sit 10th in the Big 12.

Bet365 Missouri Promo Key Terms & Conditions

In this section, we've provided a breakdown of the key terms related to the Bet365 Missouri offer, though be sure to check the website for the full T&Cs.

Offer open to new users only; must be 21+ and located in Missouri.

Minimum deposit is $10.

Users must place a $10 qualifying bet at odds of -500 or greater.

There is no Bet365 Missouri bonus code required.

Bonus bets expire after 7 days.

Bonus bets pay winnings only; no returned stake.

One account per customer; duplicate accounts result in forfeiture.

Bet365 may restrict or exclude users at its discretion.

Responsible Gambling & Compliance

If you do plan on claiming the Bet365 Missouri bonus code, then it is crucial that you maintain responsible gambling practices.

Gamblig can be highly addictive, and you should therefore never bet more than you can comfortably afford to lose or chase losses.

Sports betting is a form of entertainment and not a way of generating income. If you ever feel out of control, then all licensed sportsbooks will have tools available such as deposit limits, time-outs and self-exclusions to help you.

There are also state and national resources below that can be sought out for free and confidential support:

