Merab Dvalishvili looking sharp ahead of his title defence

UFC 316 will culminate in two bantamweight title fights tonight, with the main event pitting men’s champion Merab Dvalishvili against Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili makes his second defence of the belt here, having dethroned O’Malley with a comprehensive decision win in September, before outpointing Umar Nurmagomedov in a stunning comeback in January.

Tonight’s rematch in New Jersey is a classic striker versus grappler match-up, with “Sugar Sean” confident he can find the knockout blow that he was unable to produce in his first clash with the Georgian grappler.

And the co-main event sees the women’s bantamweight title contested, as Julianna Pena aims to extend her second reign, taking on Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison, who previously held gold in the PFL as well.

Also in action are former Bellator champion Patchy Mix, who makes his UFC debut here, fan favourite Kevin Holland, and former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Holland’s bout with Vicente Luque and Gastelum’s fight against Joe Pyfer are ones to follow, and we’ll have you covered with all the action, below.