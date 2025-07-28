Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reinier de Ridder will turn his attention to a middleweight title shot next, after beating former champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi.

De Ridder won a split decision against Whittaker after a razor-close contest, emerging a 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 victor. With that, the Dutchman moved to 4-0 since making his UFC debut in November.

On top of that impressive run, “RDR” has pedigree as a former two-weight champion in ONE, which might work in his favour as he looks to race into a title shot.

The grappling specialist, 34, was unable to find the stoppage against Whittaker – having TKOed Bo Nickal and submitted Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland in his previous UFC bouts – and he was even dropped by a huge overhand in round two.

But just as he did against Nickal last time out, De Ridder sapped Whittaker’s energy with brutal knees to the body, and he was able to control the Australian, 34, for long spells in certain rounds.

By losing the decision, Whittaker fell to back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014. In his previous fight, in October, he suffered a first-round submission by Khamzat Chimaev, who will challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in August.

And De Ridder is adamant that he wants to fight the winner of that contest, or even weigh in as the back-up fighter.

“Very close,” De Ridder said about his fight with Whittaker. “I don’t want to fight like this. This guy was too tough. I want to finish a guy in the first round, it would be much better. I expected to take him down and choke him out, but he was amazing. So tough, so durable.

“Maybe Khamzat, Dricus next. Give me a chance to fight for that strap.”