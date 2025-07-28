Next UFC Fight Night: Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 2 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Mateusz Rebecki vs Chris Duncan (lightweight)
Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)
Karol Rosa vs Nora Cornolle (women’s bantamweight)
Neil Magny vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)
Danny Silva vs Kevin Vallejos (featherweight)
Prelims
Rinya Nakamura vs Nathan Fletcher (bantamweight)
Rodolfo Vieira vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Nick Klein vs Andrey Pulyaev (middleweight)
Andre Lima vs Felipe Bunes (flyweight)
Piera Rodriguez vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments