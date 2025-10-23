UFC’s Reinier de Ridder breaks silence after ‘quitter’ accusations in unusual Brendan Allen defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reinier de Ridder has admitted to feeling a ‘sting’ after his UFC Vancouver defeat by Brendan Allen, which led to accusations that he “quit”.

After joining the UFC from One Championship in November 2024, De Ridder went on an impressive run, going 4-0 before facing Allen on Saturday.

But in his fifth middleweight fight in 11 months, the former One light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion ran out of steam, showing clear exhaustion before retiring on his stool before the fifth and final round.

The Dutchman, 35, had started well against the American, 29, but after an encouraging first round, “RDR” began to tire to the point that he was dominated and could not continue.

“I was not the best fighter in the cage Saturday and it stings,” De Ridder wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “But next to all the crazy highs I am also grateful to experience the lows. So many people go through life at a constant 6/10 but as a fighter we get to experience the full set of options.

“If we have shared the mats you know I tend to work more and harder than anybody else. But over the last two camps, I might have exaggerated a little bit. I was so focused on getting that title and being ready once the chance came that I failed to listen to my body and last Saturday that showed.

Reinier de Ridder debuted in the UFC in late 2024 ( Getty Images )

“I shall not stray the course but daddy is taking some time off kids. I was not myself but I will be again. If you know me, you know what I’m coming for. Be nice out there and see you soon.”

De Ridder debuted in the UFC with a submission of veteran Gerald Meerschaert, before submitting Kevin Holland in January and stopping the highly-touted Bo Nickal in May. Then, in July, the Dutchman narrowly outpointed former champion Robert Whittaker.

That run had De Ridder in contention for a title shot against new champion Khamzat Chimaev, though he was tasked with facing Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver first, only for the latter to withdraw due to injury. In stepped Allen, who overcame a difficult start to wear down RDR.

The manner of De Ridder’s defeat led to criticism not only from fans but also fighters, with Chimaev tweeting: “This bulls*** guy give up.” Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov – the consensus next title challenger – wrote, “Knew it,” alongside a laughing emoji.