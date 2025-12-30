Michael ‘Venom’ Page bemoans UFC matchmaking: ‘Doesn’t make any sense’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UFC star Michael “Venom” Page has bemoaned the promotion’s matchmaking, as he awaits an opponent for a desired fight in London.

Page last fought in August, outpointing former title challenger Jared Cannonier, and it seems his in-ring return may come at UFC London in March. However, this seems as much a hope as an expectation for the Briton at the moment.

Page also appears unsure whether his next bout will come at middleweight, where he went 2-0 in 2025, or his preferred division of welterweight, where he went 1-1 in 2024 – his first year in the UFC after leaving Bellator.

“My likely next fight is going to be... because they’re coming to London, as they always do for March,” Page said on the Shxts N Gigs podcast. “I’m a big name over here, they want me to fight, but they still haven’t got an opponent.

“So it’s like: ‘Yeah, you’re definitely going to fight in March, and we’re still trying to figure out an opponent.’

“I’m in two divisions. I said I want to be at welterweight. I’ve taken a spur of the moment middleweight fight with Shara ‘Bullet’ [Magomedov, in February], didn’t mind. Then I was like: ‘Give me a welterweight fight again.’ ‘Nobody’s available.’ ‘OK, give me another middleweight fight.’ They give me another middleweight fight, cool.

“‘Give me another welterweight fight.’ ‘Nobody’s available.’ How can nobody be available? This is what I’m literally getting.

“This guy... I kid you not: there was a fight the other day, quite a few welterweights were performing, he just won a fight spectacularly. [I] message them: ‘That’s a great fight for me in London.’

Michael ‘Venom’ Page (top) during his win over Jared Cannonier in August ( Getty Images )

“[They said:] ‘Oh, we’ve got plans for him.’ The [guy] just stepped out of the cage! I’m already out for months, and you don’t have any plans for me, but you have plans for him? That doesn’t make any sense, bro.

“In my head, something’s going on. I don’t know what it is, but weirdly enough... Like I said, I don’t try to over-stress it, because I know other things will come.”

UFC London is scheduled for Saturday 21 March, but no fights have yet been confirmed for the event at the O2 Arena.

Page, 38, debuted in the UFC with a win over Kevin Holland before losing to Ian Machado Garry. In 2025, he moved up to middleweight and beat Magomedov and Cannonier. All of his UFC fights have been won or lost via decision.