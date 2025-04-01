Jorge Masvidal eyes Leon Edwards fight for UFC comeback: ‘I’ll do it in the parking lot’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jorge Masvidal is planning to end his retirement from MMA, eyeing a comeback fight against old rival Leon Edwards.

Masvidal, 40, has not competed in the sport since his decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. That bout, which marked the American’s fourth straight defeat, took place in his hometown of Miami – a fitting place to call time on his MMA career.

Yet Masvidal is now seeking a return to the UFC, having boxed once during his absence from MMA, losing to Nate Diaz on points last July.

“I don’t have a date in mind,” Masvidal told Uncrowned. “I’m just shooting for Leon’s ass. Let’s go fix this, go f***ing fight. Throw down like men, beat your ass, and that’s it. I ain’t getting any younger.”

Many fans wished to see Masvidal fight Edwards after an infamous backstage incident in 2019, when Masvidal sucker-punched the Jamaican-Briton at UFC London. However, the bout never materialised, with Masvidal going on to become the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ champion but twice failing to win the welterweight belt, while Edwards held the 170lb title from 2022 until 2024.

Most recently, Edwards competed at UFC London this month, losing to Sean Brady via submission to cap off an uninspired performance.

open image in gallery Jorge Masvidal (left) during his decision defeat by Nate Diaz in the boxing ring ( Getty Images )

“He surprised a lot of people,” Masvidal said of Brady. “The guy’s tough like a dog on a bone. He gets into tough positions and keeps stepping on the gas. I think Leon felt that pressure and just kind of broke, like: ‘Man, I’m in a bad spot here, I need to get out of this without wasting a ton of energy.’

“It felt like in some of the exchanges he was just flabbergasted. He couldn’t deal with that pressure and kind of gave up. I always thought he was more of an athlete than anything, you know? He’s a great athlete, he’s a phenomenal athlete; he’s not like a ‘bite down on the mouthpiece’ type of fighter.

open image in gallery Sean Brady (top) dominated and submitted Leon Edwards at UFC London this month ( Getty Images )

“If the fight doesn’t go his way, he goes more and more towards the wall. Whatever, man. Nobody’s perfect. I just know I’ll bust his ass up, bro.

“You know Leon’s on-sight; I see him right there, I’ll do it in the parking lot. For Leon, there’s no timeframe, baby. Whatever you want to do.”

Masvidal’s loss to Diaz in the boxing ring last summer followed their 2019 UFC clash, which Masvidal won via doctor stoppage to pick up the ‘BMF’ title.