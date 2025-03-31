UFC schedule 2025: Every fight announced this year
Here’s a look at every fight and event that the MMA promotion has scheduled for 2025 so far
Another year of UFC action is well under way, with numerous high-stakes fights lined up.
The first pay-per-view of the year, January’s UFC 311, was due to see Islam Makhachev defend the lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan – six years after their close first fight – but the injured challenger was replaced on one day’s notice by Renato Moicano.
In the new main event, Makhachev cemented his status as pound-for-pound king by submitting Moicano in round one, after Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov. Down on the scorecards, Dvalishvili fought back to hand Umar – a cousin of Khabib – his first professional loss.
February brought a middleweight title rematch, as Dricus Du Plessis outpointed Sean Strickland again, retaining the belt he took from the American in 2024. And at the same event, UFC 312, Zhang Weili retained the strawweight strap with a clinic against Tatiana Suarez. Then in March, Brazilian star Alex Pereira dropped the light-heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, ending a fine run as champion as the Russian sealed a points win.
In April, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes clash over the vacant featherweight belt, after Ilia Topuria shockingly vacated the gold, before May brings welterweight and women’s flyweight title bouts. And there are plenty more intriguing fights to come in 2025. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for this year, below (cards subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion):
Saturday 5 April – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, UFC
Main card
Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy (featherweight)
Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)
Cortavious Romious vs Changho Lee (bantamweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Martin Buday (heavyweight)
Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)
Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin (middleweight)
Prelims
Ode Osbourne vs Luis Gurule (flyweight)
Davey Grant vs Daniel Santos (bantamweight)
Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa (women’s flyweight)
Rhys McKee vs Daniel Frunza (welterweight)
Loma Lookboonmee vs Ariane Carnelossi (women’s strawweight)
Victor Henry vs Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Talita Alencar (women’s strawweight)
Saturday 12 April – UFC 314 – Kaseya Center, Miami, US
Main card
Alex Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes (vacant featherweight title)
Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett (lightweight, five rounds)
Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva (featherweight)
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull (featherweight)
Prelims
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes (light-heavyweight)
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson (featherweight)
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba (women’s strawweight)
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper (lightweight)
Early prelims
Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)
Alberto Montes vs Roberto Romero (featherweight)
Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo (flyweight)
Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio (middleweight)
Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan (women’s bantamweight)
Saturday 26 April – UFC Fight Night – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, US
Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light-heavyweight)
Randy Brown vs Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)
Matt Schnell vs Jimmy Flick (flyweight)
Evan Elder vs Ahmad Hassanzada (lightweight)
Chelsea Chandler vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)
Jaqueline Amorim vs Polyana Viana (women’s strawweight)
Ikram Aliskerov vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)
Giga Chikadze vs David Onama (featherweight)
Michel Pereira vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)
Anthony Smith vs Zhang Mingyang (light-heavyweight)
Saturday 3 May – UFC Fight Night – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, US
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal (middleweight)
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)
Thomas Petersen vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev (middleweight)
Junior Tafa vs Tuco Tokkos (light-heavyweight)
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)
Trevor Peek vs Jeongyeong Lee (featherweight)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey (bantamweight)
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate (women’s bantamweight)
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Saturday 11 May – UFC 315 – Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
Belal Muhammad (C) vs Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)
Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba (light-heavyweight)
Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi (bantamweight)
Jessica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)
Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales (welterweight)
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan (light-heavyweight)
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)
Saturday 28 June – UFC 317 – TBA
TBA vs TBA
Saturday 26 July – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE
TBA vs TBA
