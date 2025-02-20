Leon Edwards to face Sean Brady amid wild saga in UFC welterweight title picture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leon Edwards has a new opponent in the main event of UFC London, as Sean Brady replaces Jack Della Maddalena amid a wild saga at welterweight.

Edwards lost the title to Belal Muhammad in July and was aiming to bounce back by beating Della Maddalena, but Thursday brought the news that the Jamaican-Briton will instead face Brady. Meanwhile, “JDM” will challenge Muhammad for the belt in May.

Edwards vs Brady headlines at the O2 Arena on 22 March, before Muhammad vs Della Maddalena serves as the UFC 315 main event, in Canada on 10 May.

These changes are part of a knock-on effect in the title picture; Muhammad was expected to defend the title against Shavkat Rakhmonov, but the latter sustained an injury, leaving the champion needing a new challenger.

After Muhammad comprehensively outpointed Edwards last year, it is possible that the UFC deemed Della Maddalena a better choice than Edwards to challenge Muhammad. However, the promotion also likely prioritised keeping Edwards on the London card, as one of Britain’s most high-profile fighters.

open image in gallery Leon Edwards (left) lost the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad last time out ( REUTERS )

Brady represents a very different style match-up for Edwards than JDM. Australia’s Della Maddalena typically prefers to strike, while American Brady is a grappling specialist. Edwards, meanwhile, is known for his well-rounded game.

Still, Brady will enter UFC London with a 17-1 professional record, having only lost to Muhammad in 2022. The 32-year-old bounced back from that stoppage loss by submitting Kelvin Gastelum in 2023 and outpointing Gilbert Burns in 2024.

open image in gallery Sean Brady (right) will venture into enemy territory at UFC London ( Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

Edwards was riding a 12-fight, nine-year win streak prior to his defeat by Muhammad. The 33-year-old took the title from Kamaru Usman with a stunning head kick in 2022, avenging a 2015 loss, before outpointing Usman to retain the belt in 2023 – at the O2 Arena, no less. Edwards then outpointed Colby Covington 14 months ago to retain the gold again, before losing to Muhammad in Manchester.

Muhammad’s first title defence was scheduled as the UFC 310 main event in December, but the champion sustained a foot infection, ruling him out of the fight. The unbeaten Rakhmonov went on to defeat late replacement Ian Machado Garry, though the latter was the first fighter to avoid a knockout or submission by the Kazakh.

When Muhammad defends his title against JDM at UFC 315, the co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko put her flyweight belt on the line against Manon Fiorot.