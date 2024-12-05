Dana White gives blunt response to Saudi plans for Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

UFC president Dana White has shut down Saudi plans to match Jon Jones against Francis Ngannou.

Jones retained the UFC heavyweight title against divisional great Stipe Miocic in November, seemingly setting up a defence against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones has said he is more likely to retire or return to light-heavyweight – where he was a two-time champion – than fight Aspinall. But White insists that Jones vs Aspinall will be next for each fighter.

That is despite the wishes of Turki Al-Sheikh, the Saudi adviser behind the Gulf state’s boxing ventures. Saudi Arabia recently began staging MMA events, too, and Al-Sheikh said this week that he wants to arrange Jones vs Ngannou.

Ngannou was UFC heavyweight champion from 2021 until early 2023, when he vacated the title upon leaving the promotion. He then joined the PFL, before Jones won the vacant UFC belt.

Next, Ngannou boxed twice in Saudi Arabia, dropping Tyson Fury but losing a controversial decision in October 2023, and suffering a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua this March. But Ngannou’s return to MMA was a successful one, as he beat Renan Ferreira via TKO two months ago.

While Al-Sheikh and the PFL are keen on a crossover bout between Ngannou and Jones, White is opposed to such a move – in part due to his longstanding issues with Ngannou.

open image in gallery UFC heavyyweight champion Jon Jones (left) and his predecessor Francis Ngannou, who now holds PFL gold ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery UFC president Dana White speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention ( Getty Images )

One Instagram user put the prospect of Jones vs Ngannou to White this week, and the UFC president replied: “Not true. Jon vs Tom [is next].”

Earlier in the week, Al-Sheikh told Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo: “I have, on the table, two options for Francis. The MMA... You know, all the time, my answer is: we want to do the biggest things…

“We need to send Dana White to the moon.”

Al-Sheikh also suggested that the second option for Ngannou was a boxing match with former champion Deontay Wilder.