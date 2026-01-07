Jon Jones believes Daniel Cormier ‘friendship’ is possible ahead of coaching clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Jones has shown optimism that he and Daniel Cormier may be able to put their bitter rivalry aside – and even form a “friendship” – as they prepare to square off in a new capacity.

Jones and Cormier twice clashed in the UFC Octagon, with the light-heavyweight title on the line in their 2015 and 2017 bouts, and now they are about to begin filming a reality television show, in which they will coach opposing teams of fighters.

Filming of the ALF show will begin in Thailand in the coming weeks, as Jones returns to the project after walking out on a previous season following an on-set brawl.

The programme will see Jones, 38, and Cormier, 46, rekindle a rivalry built on personal insults and a brawl of their own, as well as their two in-ring showdowns.

In 2015, Jones outpointed his fellow American to retain the light-heavyweight title, and in 2017, he stopped Cormier to seemingly dethrone the older fighter – only for the result to be overturned when Jones failed a drug test. A previous failed drug test by Jones had already seen the rematch delayed from 2016.

Despite all of this bad blood, Jones said, per MMA Uncensored, that it is “great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show”.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (left) in an overturned win against Daniel Cormier in 2017 ( Getty )

“Obviously him and I have a rough history. I know he doesn’t like me very much, we’ve beaten him twice. But I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship.

“But I have no problems with him. I think, if anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship.”

Cormier, meanwhile, teased a wrestling match with his old rival, saying on a podcast episode with former MMA champion Ben Askren: “I’m telling you, [the promotion] Real American Freestyle Wrestling is gonna see me and Jones at some point.

“I’m gonna kick his ass like you would never believe, because guess what? I still shoot [takedowns], because I still train wrestlers every single day.”

open image in gallery Jones celebrates his second win over Cormier, which was later overturned ( Getty Images )

Cormier last fought in 2020, retiring after a title-fight defeat by Stipe Miocic. In 2023, Jones finally moved up to heavyweight after teasing the transition for years, and he claimed the vacant belt by beating Ciryl Gane.

Jones retained the title against Miocic in late 2024 and toyed with the idea of a clash with interim champion Tom Aspinall, only to retire and give up his belt last summer. However, he has since expressed a desire to fight at the UFC’s planned White House event in June.