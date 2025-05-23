Jon Jones opens up on ‘serious’ Nate Diaz brawl on reality TV show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jon Jones has detailed Nate Diaz’s exit from a Russian reality television show, on which the pair were working until the latter became involved in a brawl.

The MMA show, which has been described as a Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter, is being filmed in Thailand, where chaos broke out on the set this week.

“We had one of our young fighters, a guy named Zalik, he was playing with Nate,” Jones told Red Corner MMA. “He wanted to play-fight with Nate.

“Nate kind of came in a little bit on edge, I think he had some previous beef with some Russian fighters, so he was a little bit on edge when he got here. Play-fighting with Nate was not the best idea. It became serious right away, and we had to replace Nate.

“I’ve been around the Bushido spirit for a long time, that martial arts spirit where everybody has a certain degree of... kind of certain rules you don’t cross – like a martial arts spirit and everything. I don’t think there’s a lot of that here.

“Some guys are like warriors, and some guys are really just kind of street fighters. There’s insults, there’s weapons. This show... there’s nothing like it, there’s really nothing like it.”

Diaz’s longtime friend and teammate Jake Shields, a fellow former UFC fighter, was also involved in the show until Diaz’s exit. He explained the situation in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Nate went and slapped him,” Shields said, referring to the fighter who tried to grab Diaz. That led to a full-blown physical altercation, with Shields adding: “Right when I started to go off on him, I got just blitzed from the side – not where the fighters were.

open image in gallery Since leaving the UFC in 2022, Nate Diaz (right) has gone 1-1 in boxing ( Getty Images )

“A couple of guys just started blitzing me, which, to me, seemed like they were crew working there, not fighters – because the fighters were in the chairs. To me, it was very clear that it was the staff and the workers. That was one of those moments where it’s like: ‘I better defuse the situation.’

“Why are we going to go back and film a show? It’s one thing to be fighting the fighters; that’s why I went out there with Nate, I thought it was a possibility some of these fighters will try to test him. But when you have potentially the crew hitting you, too, it’s like: ‘No, f*** that.’”

Diaz, 40, left the UFC in 2022 after submitting Tony Ferguson in the final fight on his contract. Since then, the American has boxed twice, losing to YouTuber Jake Paul on points and beating fellow UFC veteran Jorge Masival via decision.

Meanwhile, Jones continues to play coy with fans over a UFC title fight with Tom Aspinall. Jones, a former two-time light-heavyweight champion, holds the regular heavyweight title, while Aspinall owns the interim version. Despite that dynamic, which has existed since November 2023, the 37-year-old Jones has continued to dismiss a fight with Aspinall, 32.

open image in gallery Jon Jones (right) retained the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Britain’s Aspinall actually chose to defend the interim title, in a rare move, retaining it last July while waiting for Jones to defend the regular belt against Stipe Miocic. Jones stopped Miocic to retain his title in November, a year after the pair were initially due to fight, with an injury to Jones delaying the bout by 12 months.

Still, Aspinall has failed to book a fight with the American, who is considered the greatest fighter of all time by some fans, despite Jones’s numerous failed drug tests and run-ins with the law.