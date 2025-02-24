Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Cejudo has moved to prove his eye injury at UFC Seattle was legitimate, after his fight with Song Yadong ended in strange fashion.

On Saturday (22 February), Cejudo suffered an eye poke from Song in the third round of their bantamweight main event. Cejudo took the full five minutes of allotted recovery time, before finishing the round.

However, he repeatedly told his team before round four: “I can’t f***ing see!” Then, following a consultation with referee Jason Herzog and a ringside doctor, the bout was waved off.

Yet because three rounds had been completed, a judging decision was required, rather than a No Contest. As such, Song was awarded a technical-decision win, with the Chinese fighter having led 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 at that point.

Some fans accused Cejudo of looking for a “way out” of the fight, a claim that the former dual-weight champion dismissed on Sunday. The American, 38, showed a close-up video of his left eye, which appeared wounded.

“[It’s] hours after my fight,” he said. “We just want to make sure we’re showing you guys some of the damage that my eye has gone through. I’m still seeing double, I’m still seeing blurriness, so hopefully it goes away. But f***, I don’t know what to say.”

In another video, he said: “To all my haters: Jesus, guys. We wanted to finish the fight, man. Obviously I got poked in the eye with two damned fingers. And typically, when I get poked, I’m good – the same reason why I was smiling and whatnot.

“But after those five minutes were up, I still couldn’t see anything. Or it’s not that I couldn’t see anything, it’s that I was seeing double. I just got back from the hospital right now, and I don’t even know what term [they used] – diplopia?

“It’s when you get tissue damage in your eye, and you pretty much freaking scratch your retina and you’re able to see double.” Cejudo also claimed he had suffered soft tissue damage and corneal abrasion.

Henry Cejudo is a former dual-weight UFC champion

“It’s unfortunate, dude. Did Song do it intentionally? No. But should it be a point deducted? 100 per cent, man [...] It’s not Song’s fault, dude, I’m not pissed at him.”

Alongside that video, Cejudo wrote: “All respect to Song, you are a warrior… but you did not win this fight and I did not lose. We have unfinished business. And I know that you agree. We need to run this fight back ASAP!!! @danawhite I heard what you said but I encourage you to reconsider.”

Cejudo was referring to UFC president White, who said he had no interest in scheduling a rematch between Cejudo and Song, 27.

As well as the decisive eye poke, Cejudo complained of two low blows from Song during Saturday’s main event.