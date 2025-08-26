Dricus Du Plessis breaks silence on devastating UFC title loss to Khamzat Chimaev

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dricus Du Plessis has finally addressed his defeat by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319, where the South African lost the middleweight title this month.

Du Plessis entered Chicago seeking a third straight successful title defence, but he was no match for the unrelenting wrestling of Chimaev. The Russian secured three scorecards of 50-44 to take the belt from Du Plessis and stay unbeaten, while “DDP” suffered his first defeat in the UFC.

Now, 31-year-old Du Plessis has released a statement on the fight, vowing to come back better.

“It’s been just over a week and I have spent some time with my family and friends, those closest to me who will be with me win or lose,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday (25 August).

“I embrace this loss with open arms, because believe me as much as I hate losing, it’s as much part of life as part of our game- and I believe it’s necessary in my pursuit of greatness.

“‘Without the bitter, the sweet wouldn’t be as sweet.’ Make no mistake I’m not a good loser, because a good loser becomes a frequent one. I am however- an avid learner of the arts and of life itself. This loss has exploded a desire in me that will have the consequence of an onslaught bigger than the original domination- my return to glory and pursuit of greatness will be unimaginable for the average minded.

Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus Du Plessis for the best part of five rounds ( Getty Images )

“I have absolutely no excuses for my performance, I was beaten by a better fighter on the night, congratulations to my opponent and thank you for the honour of sharing the octagon with you.

“Thank you for all the love and support from fans all over the world, and my sponsors that has always and will in the future play a critical role in my success.

“AND SINCERELY thank you to all those who enjoyed to see me fall, because I will return the favour, like I always have. I believe in the plan of my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for He knows best and I can’t wait to see what He has planned for me going forward.”

Du Plessis was 9-0 in the UFC ahead of UFC 319, having won the middleweight title with a decision against Sean Strickland in early 2024 before recording two successful title defences. The South African submitted former champion Israel Adesanya last August and outpointed Strickland again in February.

Meanwhile, Chimaev, also 31, is unbeaten overall at 15-0. His win over Du Plessis saw him build on an October submission of former champion Robert Whittaker and a 2023 decision over ex-welterweight king Kamaru Usman.