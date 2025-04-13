Donald Trump hails standing ovation at UFC 314 as vote of confidence: ‘We’re doing a good job’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US president Donald Trump believes the standing ovation he received when taking his seat at UFC 314 was an indication his administration is "doing a good job”.

Making a cageside appearance at the event in his home state of Florida, Trump basked in the cheers at the Kaseya Center, shaking hands with supporters while others waved his trademark red MAGA cap.

It comes during a period of intense scrutiny for the Republican president after he imposed the steepest American tariffs on imports in over a century, levying rates as high as 50 per cent on some countries in a move described by the EU as a “major blow” to the world economy.

"It says we're doing a good job. If we weren't doing a good job, we'd get the opposite," he told reporters accompanying him aboard Air Force One.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was cageside to watch Alexander Volkanovski reclaim his featherweight title ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In the nearly three months since he has been back in office, Trump has launched a broad effort led by billionaire Elon Musk to shrink government by firing thousands of workers and cutting spending, tried unsuccessfully thus far to end Russia's war against Ukraine and impose tariffs against many countries, including close allies of the United States.

His actions have been met by widespread criticism by both Democrats and even Trump supporters, but as he returned to one of his core supporter bases for one of the most hotly-anticipated UFC events of the year, he was quick to take the positive crowd reaction as a vote of confidence.

Joined by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, the president watched Alexander Volkanovski reclaim his featherweight title at the first time of asking, defeating Brazilian-Mexican fighter Diego Lopes for the vacant belt.

Scouse sensation Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett also produced his best career performance to date as he dominated Michael Chandler in the co-main slot, mauling the American to notch an impressive TKO victory and stamp his mark on the upper echelons of lightweight.

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett put on a clinic to finish Michael Chandler ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere on the stacked card, Yair Rodriguez gave debutant Patricio Pitbull a UFC reality check as he secured a decision victory, while Adolf Hitler-praising Bryce Mitchell was choked unconscious by Jean Silva.

In the main card’s opener, Dominick Reyes walked over to the side of the Octagon after knocking out Nikita Krylov and acknowledged Trump, taking a photo with the president after the post-fight interview.

"Every one of them came up at the end, and they were great," Trump said. "I mean, they're all warriors, modern day warriors."

Trump is a longtime UFC fan who has frequently attended major fights and has had a longtime friendship with Dana White, the UFC president and CEO.

It was Trump's first UFC visit since returning to the White House in January and came weeks after he attended the Saudi-sponsored LIV golf tournament at his golf club in Miami.

As Trump entered the Miami arena accompanied by White, the president shared an embrace with podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Also at the event were several members of his administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.