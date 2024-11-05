All we know about Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback as controversial saga rumbles on

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conor McGregor’s fighting future is as unclear as ever, with the former UFC champion having been inactive since 2021 and failing to make a comeback this year.

McGregor’s last bout was a trilogy contest with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when the Irishman suffered a broken leg, six months after losing to the American via knockout.

The road to recovery was long for McGregor, 36, but his return was announced in February 2023: a welterweight match-up with Michael Chandler. No date was confirmed for the fight, but it was expected in summer 2023, as the conclusion of that year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter – a television show in which McGregor and Chandler coached rival teams of athletes.

However, summer brought no confirmation of the fight, and McGregor was revealed to still be absent from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) testing pool – which he had previously exited due to his ongoing inactivity. He re-entered the pool that autumn, but this led to a row between the UFC and Usada.

Usada CEO Travis Tygart said the relationship between the drug-testing body and the UFC had become ‘untenable’, as he could not be sure whether the UFC would honour its stipulations when it came to McGregor. The UFC announced it would end its deal with Usada in early 2024, setting up a new system.

It wasn’t until April 2024, 12 months after McGregor vs Chandler was first mentioned, that a date was finally revealed: 29 June, as the main event of UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

Then came another delay: McGregor suffered a broken toe, ruling him out of the fight on two weeks’ notice. The injury was not severe enough for fans to expect a long postponement, though, and talk turned to an August or September date.

But, again, time passed with no confirmation. Ultimately, UFC president Dana White said the bout would not take place in 2024.

open image in gallery McGregor reacts after breaking his leg in his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier ( Getty Images )

“I wasn’t 100 per cent in 2024, but I am in 2025,” said White. “I just am. I know more than you guys know. I’m 100 per cent confident McGregor will fight next year.” Meanwhile, McGregor expressed his frustration, saying: “I’ve been [drug-]tested more than twice than these other [UFC] athletes, yet I struggle to get a date.”

Then, in September, Chandler decided to accept a new opponent, with the American preparing to face Charles Oliveira on 16 November. That lightweight fight is set as the co-main event of UFC 309, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is a rematch of the pair’s 2021 bout, which Oliveira won via TKO.

Chandler likened the rematch to a detour, suggesting he would fight McGregor after that match-up – a sentiment echoed by White and McGregor, who is without a win since January 2020.

“We’re looking for the date,” McGregor told The Schmo in October. “Hopefully, I’d like to square it away with Michael Chandler. I’d like to get Chandler in. We’ve had our beef, it’s not settled. He has a match scheduled. I’d like to fight, [but] maybe before that or before he’s recovered, so there’s a few names in the line at the minute. There’s a few names being discussed.”

open image in gallery McGregor facing off with Michael Chandler on the set of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ ( @TheNotoriousMMA via Twitter )

One of those names was Dan Hooker, to whom McGregor spoke at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event in October. McGregor owns a stake in BKFC, one of his numerous business ventures outside the cage.

And this week, in the latest development in McGregor’s life and career, the former champion appeared in court, having been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018.

McGregor, who has had numerous run-ins with the law, allegedly pinned down and raped an Irish hairdresser in a Dublin hotel while high on cocaine, the city’s High Court was told.

The incident is alleged to have taken place after a Christmas party, with another man – James Lawrence – also accused of raping the woman in question. However, McGregor’s lawyers insist the alleged victim is attempting extortion.