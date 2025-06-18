Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Askren’s wife has said she is “praying for a miracle” while the mixed martial arts veteran awaits a potential lung transplant, as he battles “severe pneumonia”.

Askren, a former Olympic wrestler and MMA champion who later ventured into boxing, retired from combat sports in 2021 at the age of 36. Now, at just 40, the American is facing a complicated health issue.

His wife Amy wrote on Facebook on 7 June: “You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time.

“We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace. We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

On Tuesday (17 June), Amy posted again, writing: “I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share. I’ve had some media people contact me that they are going to share an update and I would rather it come from me.

“Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo [Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, a lung-support system] to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet.

open image in gallery Ben Askren ahead of his boxing-match loss to YouTuber Jake Paul in 2021 ( Getty )

“I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant. Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that.

“No one would take better care of that gift than Ben. Thank you for every message and all of the support. Despite this awful situation, I’m feeling so blessed by the community we’re surrounded by. Give your loved ones a hug today and make sure you’re prepared situations like this.

“Ben is the healthiest guy I know and I never could have expected this.”

open image in gallery Askren during his UFC debut, a submission win over Robbie Lawler in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Askren went to the 2008 Olympics as a Team USA wrestler, before beginning an MMA career in which he won the Bellator and ONE welterweight titles and stayed unbeaten until his final two fights.

His last three fights all took place in the UFC in 2019, as he submitted Robbie Lawler before suffering a record-setting five-second knockout by Jorge Masvidal and a submission by Demian Maia.

Askren then boxed once, facing YouTuber Jake Paul in 2021 and falling to a first-round knockout. He has not competed in any combat sport since.