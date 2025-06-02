Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 7 June – UFC 316 – Prudential Center, New Jersey, US
What time does it start?
The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then set to start at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Merab Dvalishvili (C) vs Sean O’Malley 2 (men’s bantamweight title)
Julianna Pena (C) vs Kayla Harrison (women’s bantamweight title)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer (middleweight)
Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix (bantamweight)
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Prelims
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van (flyweight)
Johnny Walker vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)
Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (heavyweight)
Khaos Williams vs Uros Medic (welterweight)
Early prelims
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong (women’s flyweight)
Jeka Saragih vs Joosang Yoo (featherweight)
Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)
