British UFC champ Tom Aspinall spars ahead of first undisputed title defence

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane will take to the stage at the UFC 321 press conference today, ahead of their highly-anticipated title fight on Saturday.

In the main event of UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, Aspinall makes his first defence of the undisputed heavyweight title, having been elevated from interim champion upon Jon Jones’s retirement this summer.

Britain’s Aspinall, 32, is fighting for the first time since July 2024, when he made the rare decision to defend the interim belt during Jones’s absence from the cage. On that night in Manchester, the Wigan heavyweight stopped Curtis Blaydes in barely a minute – replicating the usual destruction he produces when he enters the Octagon.

Now he takes on France’s Gane, who is surely in the last-chance saloon, having previously failed to win the undisputed belt on two occasions. Gane, a former interim champion, lost undisputed title fights with Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jones in 2023, but Aspinall insists he will not take the 35-year-old lightly.

Ahead of Saturday’s all-European headline bout, Aspinall and Gane will deliver their final pre-fight statements at today’s press conference. Follow live updates below, as The Independent reports from Abu Dhabi.