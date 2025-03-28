Alex Pereira considered withdrawing from Magomed Ankalaev fight and now wants rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Pereira has said he considered withdrawing from his UFC 313 title defence against Magomed Ankalaev, before ultimately fighting and losing in Las Vegas.

Pereira suffered a unanimous-decision defeat by Ankalaev, dropping the 205lb title to end an impressive reign, and now the Brazilian has hinted at possible injury issues in that bout, while outlining his plan for a rematch.

“Like I always say, I don’t like to give excuses or take the merit away from the opponent, even if I disagree with the decision,” Pereira told Uncrowned via a translator.

“Everybody has their issues. I had mine, and maybe he had his problems, too. But what I can say is that my hand was fine, but many things happened.

“That was one of the most complicated fights with everything that happened. I don’t [regret fighting]; I’ve conquered everything I have and have motivated many people, and I tried something that was hard for me.

“I’ve done similar things before with difficulties of injuries and things like that, and it has worked before. This time it didn’t, but I don’t regret it.”

open image in gallery Alex Pereira (left) during his loss to Magomed Ankalaev ( AP )

Pereira also said he believed he won the bout with Ankalaev, scoring it 48-47 in his favour upon a rewatch while claiming rounds one, three and five. Following the defeat, speculation was rife that the 37-year-old could move up to heavyweight in pursuit of a third belt – having previously reigned at middleweight – but “Poatan” wants his rematch with Ankalaev.

“It’s obvious that I want a rematch with him, and I won’t take any other fight,” Pereira said. “I think I have this right for all the work I’ve done, but we still haven’t talked to the organisation.

“I’ll be ready. If it’s August, it’s a good date. I can’t wait for that moment, and it’ll definitely be a different fight. If I knock him out, okay, but I feel that I have what it takes to do everything I want with this guy.”

open image in gallery Ankalaev is crowned UFC light-heavyweight champion ( Getty Images )

Prior to facing Ankalaev, Pereira recorded three successful title defences at light-heavyweight. After knocking out Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant belt in November 2023, he stopped Prochazka again in 2024, between TKOs over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Previously, Poatan had a brief run as middleweight champion, stopping old kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya in November 2022 to win the title, before losing it by KO in a rematch five months later.