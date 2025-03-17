Jump to content
Alex Pereira accused of greasing by Magomed Ankalaev’s coach after UFC 313 clash

Ankalaev outpointed Pereira to win the light-heavyweight belt, but he did fail with all 12 of his takedowns

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Monday 17 March 2025 08:28 EDT
Comments
"Maybe in rematch he can fight for real and not run away" Ankalaev after dethroning Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev’s coach Sukhrab Magomedov has claimed that Alex Pereira might have been greasing at UFC 313, where Ankalaev was victorious but failed with all of his takedowns.

Ankalaev was a unanimous-decision winner against Pereira earlier this month, taking the light-heavyweight title from the Brazilian, yet the fight did not necessarily play out as expected.

The Russian outstruck kickboxing icon Pereira, while failing with all 12 of his takedown attempts – something that Ankalaev’s coach believes could be due to greasing.

Greasing is a trick that involves fighters coating themselves in a substance to make them more slippery and harder to hold. It was more common during the early days of MMA, and was reportedly most common in Brazil.

“When Magomed pushed him to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira had some kind of substance on him,” Magomedov told Ushatayka.

“If my experience isn’t wrong, that’s what I’d say was the case. The sweat didn’t flow off his body, it gelled up. That’s what it looks like on his body, too. Magomed said afterwards that he smelled like he had some ointment on and was sticky.

“Let’s not forget that Glover Teixeira is a veteran of the game and knows all the tricks.”

Magomed Ankalaev (right) trying to grapple with Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev (right) trying to grapple with Alex Pereira (Getty Images)

Magomedov was referring to former light-heavyweight champion Teixeira, who is one of Pereira’s coaches and a fellow Brazilian.

The Independent has approached Pereira’s coaching team for comment.

Ankalaev’s victory at UFC 313 brought an end to Pereira’s reign at 205lb, which began in November 2023, when the 37-year-old knocked out Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant belt.

In 2024, Pereira recorded three successful title defences – all via TKO – as he stopped Prochazka again, between wins over Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Ankalaev extended his win streak to three by beating Pereira. Prior to that run, he recorded a No Contest against Johnny Walker, and a draw with Jan Blachowicz while fighting for the vacant belt in 2022.

