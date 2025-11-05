What Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula need to qualify at WTA Finals
Gauff and Sabalenka meet in their first match since the French Open final and with their WTA Finals fate to be decided
Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula head into the final day of the WTA Finals round-robin stage all with a chance of reaching the semi-finals.
Defending champion Gauff defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight-sets to keep her chances alive, as World No 1 Sabalenka made her second win with her three-set victory over Pegula.
Gauff plays Sabalenka in the final group match on Thursday, in what is their first meeting since the French Open final in June. Before then, Pegula will face the already-eliminated Paolini, who has been struggling with illness.
Elena Rybakina has advanced as the group winner in the other round-robin, with Amanda Anisimova joining her after her battling win over Iga Swiatek on Wednesday.
WTA Finals: The results so far
Sabalenka began her bid for a first WTA Finals title with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Paolini. Pegula then defeated Gauff 6-3 6-7 6-2, as the defending champion struggled with her serve and forehand.
Gauff responded with a 6-3 6-2 win over Paolini, before Sabalenka rallied to defeat Pegula 6-4 2-6 6-3. The set won by Pegula, though, could make all the difference.
WTA Finals: Who needs what to qualify?
If Pegula and Sabalenka win
- Sabalenka goes through as group winner, Pegula as runner-up
If Pegula and Gauff win
- If Gauff and Pegula win in straight-sets, Sabalenka will be out. If Pegula wins in straight-sets and Gauff wins in three, qualification will be determined by the number of games won across the round-robin.
Gauff wins in 2 + Pegula wins in 2 = 1. Gauff, 2. Pegula
Gauff wins in 3 + Pegula wins in 2 = Determined by % of games won
Gauff wins in 2 + Pegula wins in 3 = 1. Gauff, 2. Sabalenka
Gauff wins in 3 + Pegula wins in 3 = 1. Gauff, 2. Sabalenka
If Paolini and Sabalenka win
- Pegula can only advance with a defeat if she wins a set and Gauff is beaten in straight-sets.
Paolini wins in 2 + Sabalenka wins in 2 = 1. Sabalenka, 2. Gauff
Paolini wins in 3 + Sabalenka wins in 2 = 1. Sabalenka, 2. Gauff
Paolini wins in 2 + Sabalenka wins in 3 = 1. Sabalenka, 2. Gauff
Paolini wins in 3 + Sabalenka wins in 3 = 1. Sabalenka, 3. Pegula
If Paolini and Gauff win
- Gauff advances as the group winner, Sabalenka as runner-up
