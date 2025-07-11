Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon Betting Tips

Swiatek to win 2-0 - 6/5 Bet365

Cash & Glasspool to win 2-1 - 12/5 Bet365

After 13 days of action, drama and cracking sunshine, we are down to the last two women in the draw.

Whatever happens, the trophy will have a new name on it as neither Iga Swiatek or Amanda Anisimova have reached the women’s final at SW19 before.

Swiatek is the favourite on betting sites to add to her five Grand Slam titles at the expense of Anisimova, who would be the latest in a recent run of big-priced winners of the women’s title, the American having started the event with Wimbledon odds of 40/1.

There is also British interest in the men’s doubles final, with Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool through to their first-ever major final.

Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Betting Preview

All eyes will be on Swiatek in the final, after she crushed Belinda Bencic in her semi-final, winning 6-2 6-0 in just one hour and twelve minutes.

She looked back to the level that took her to the top of the world rankings and won five major titles, with four French Open wins and the 2022 US Open.

In the other semi-final, Anisimova also rolled back the years as she was playing in her first Grand Slam last four match since the 2019 French Open.

The American had Aryna Sabalenka rattled from the off and went on to win 6-4 4-6 6-4 in just over two and a half hours to reach her first major final.

Saturday’s match will be the first ever meeting between the two players so there is no previous history to go on, except the fact that Swiatek has been in five Grand Slam finals and won all five.

Swiatek has still lost only one set at these championships, and that was back in the second round, where she lost the first set against Caty McNally 7-5.

Since then, she has won 10 sets straight and if she can repeat her semi-final levels on Saturday, then she could well make it 12 in a row.

Tennis betting sites heavily favour the Pole, so bettors seeking a bit more value on a Swiatek win may want to back her to flatten Anisimova in the same fashion as her four opponents at Wimbledon.

Women’s Final Best Bet: Swiatek to win 2-0 - 6/5 Bet365

Men’s Doubles Final Betting Preview

There is an all-British pair in the men’s doubles final after Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool reached their first Grand Slam final.

Their 6-3 6-4 semi-final win over the French Open champions Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos made them the first all-British pairing to reach the men's doubles final since 1960.

This comes just weeks after they made history at Queens, becoming the first all-British partnership to win that title in the Open era.

The pair only started playing together last year, but they have already won three tournaments this year, leading to their position as fifth seeds at SW19.

They are up against David Pel of the Netherlands and Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the final after the scratch pairing beat the number one seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic6-7 7-6 7-6.

Hijikata has won a Grand Slam before, capturing the 2023 Australian Open doubles title alongside compatriot Jason Kubler, but for David Pel, this is only his second appearance at Wimbledon after getting knocked out in the first round in 2021.

The British duo are heavy favourites at 2/9 on betting apps, while you can get 10/3 on Pel and Hijikata lifting the trophy.

We’re also backing the Brits to give the home crowd something to cheer about and ensure home success in the men’s doubles for the third year in a row after Neal Skupski and Henry Patten’s recent wins.

Wimbledon Men’s Doubles Final Best Bet: Cash & Glasspool to win 2-1 - 12/5 Bet365

Please gamble responsibly

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive, so take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.