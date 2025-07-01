Two-time champion Petra Kvitova plays final match at Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Petra Kvitova was given a rousing send-off as she played her last-ever match at Wimbledon, bowing out in the first round in her final season as a professional player.

The two-time winner lost 6-3, 6-1 to 10th seed Emma Navarro, as she continues a shortened comeback season after having her son, Petr, last July.

Kvitova announced prior to the tournament that she would retire after the US Open, and she was awarded a wildcard for her 16th Wimbledon appearance, having won the title in 2011 and 2014. Her first victory was as a shy 21-year-old, stunning Maria Sharapova; the second was one of the most decisive in Championship history, as she swept aside Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets in 55 minutes.

While she will continue playing until the autumn, Wimbledon – and grass generally – will forever be most closely associated with the former world No 2.

Navarro paid tribute to the “bombs” Kvitova served, joking afterwards that “you haven’t lost your speed” on serve, but ultimately – despite showing glimpses of her best clean, destructive ballstriking – an error-prone performance by the Czech meant she was always on the back foot against the world No 10. She went an early break up as she settled quicker on the familiar grass, but from leading 2-0 Navarro pegged her back and dominated the remainder of the encounter.

A double fault was an unfitting end to a glorious career on the hallowed turf at the All England Club, as Navarro broke to take the match, and Kvitova said afterwards, “I wish we could play a little bit longer, but whatever!”

open image in gallery Kvitova also reached the final of the Australian Open and won the WTA Finals and six Fed Cups during her lengthy career ( Getty Images )

The 35-year-old was awarded a standing ovation by the appreciative Court 1 crowd, and fought back tears as she said a few words after the match.

“Thank you very much for the beautiful atmosphere you made today,” she said. “Thank you for the atmosphere, it was wonderful to play on this beautiful court. Congrats Emma. I wish we could have played for a bit longer. I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon and I did it twice so this is something very special.”

Voice breaking with emotion, she added, I will miss Wimbledon for sure, I will miss tennis, I will miss you fans, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter, and I can’t wait to be back as a member, which is still very unreal for me!”

She paid tribute to her dad and her husband – her two coaches during her career, both present in her box – and spoke to her supporters in Czech, before leaving the court for the final time, waving to the crowd and taking in the applause.